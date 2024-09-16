During Sepsis Awareness Month, NYSOFA, NYSDOH and National Partne... September 12, 2024 | 3:45 PM EDT Learn more about During Sepsis Awareness Month, NYSOFA, NYSDOH and National Partners Urge Awareness and Action on Potentially Lethal Condition

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) warn New Yorkers of all ages about the risks of sepsis, a severe and life-threatening, yet often preventable, condition. While anyone can develop sepsis, older adults are among those at highest risk.

According to Sepsis Alliance, sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. It occurs when an infection you already have triggers a chain reaction throughout your body. Most cases of sepsis start before a patient goes to the hospital. In fact, an estimated 87% of sepsis cases occur in the community.

Sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency. Without timely treatment, sepsis can rapidly lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “During Sepsis Awareness Month, it is critical to know the signs and symptoms, many of which can appear similar to the flu or RSV. Unfortunately, with sepsis, you cannot wait because undiagnosed sepsis can be life-threatening in a matter of hours. If you see the signs and symptoms of sepsis – such as fever, extreme pain, high heart rate, shortness of breath, confusion and clammy or sweaty skin – immediately seek medical help. While we’ve come a long way in raising awareness about this very serious condition, most people are still unfamiliar with sepsis, which claims a life every 90 seconds.”

On September 19, 2024, Director Olsen is hosting a livestream with State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald and other State and national partners highlighting sepsis and efforts to address it. To join the livestream, visit NYSOFA’s YouTube channel on September 19 at noon.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, "Sepsis, a serious infection in someone’s bloodstream, is a life-threatening medical emergency. People who are older, very young, pregnant or have underlying medical conditions are at higher risk. As we recognize Sepsis Awareness Month, I urge all New Yorkers to be aware of the symptoms associated with sepsis and act fast to seek medical treatment."

According to NYSDOH, severe sepsis and septic shock impact approximately 73,000 adults and 600 children in New York each year. Nationally, at least 1.7 million adults will develop sepsis. At least 350,000 adults who develop sepsis die during their hospitalization or are discharged to hospice. One in three people who dies in a hospital had sepsis during that hospitalization. Among other facts provided by Sepsis Alliance:

Every 90 seconds someone in the U.S. dies of sepsis.

Sepsis claims the lives of more children than cancer – 18 children each day.

Sepsis is the primary driver of readmission to a hospital (30-day readmissions).

Please visit NYSOFA's website for more data about sepsis and older adults.

Risk Factors

While anyone can develop sepsis, NYSDOH says those at higher risk include:

Adults 65 years of age or older.

Children younger than one year of age.

People with weakened immune systems.

People with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, lung disease, cancer, or kidney disease.

People with recent severe illness or hospitalization.

People who have had sepsis before.

How Someone Can identify Sepsis

It is crucial you get medical care right away if you have an infection that is not getting better or is getting worse. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says a person with sepsis might have one or more signs or symptoms:

High heart rate or weak pulse

Confusion or disorientation

Extreme pain or discomfort

Fever, shivering, or feeling very cold

Shortness of breath

Clammy or sweaty skin

Sepsis and New York State

In September 2024, Governor Kathy Hochul proclaimed September as Sepsis Awareness Month in New York State. New York State has long led in sepsis prevention and intervention efforts, including Rory’s Regulations. In response to the tragic death of Rory Staunton, New York State was the first in the nation to establish a statewide mandate requiring all hospitals to adopt sepsis protocols. The protocols were designed to improve rapid identification and treatment of sepsis. Sepsis awareness training is also mandated as part of the Infection Control and Barrier Precautions training required of certain licensed professionals in New York.

Additionally, since 2014, the NYS Sepsis Care Improvement Initiative has worked with hospitals to: improve early detection of severe sepsis and septic shock; initiate timely interventions and treatment; and reduce overall death from sepsis. This effort by NYSDOH and New York State hospitals saved more than 16,000 lives between 2015 and 2019.

NYSOFA and Partners Launch Nationwide Partnership for Sepsis and Aging

Earlier this year, NYSOFA, Sepsis Alliance, the Home Care Association of New York State (HCA) and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) launched a new nationwide organization called The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging (TPSA) which is designed to educate the public about the signs and symptoms of sepsis to save lives and mitigate the negative and life-changing outcomes of sepsis.

TPSA is free to join. Individuals or organizations who sign up will be asked to use some of the many free resources available to regularly educate the community on the signs and symptoms of sepsis, regardless of age. Download the TPSA one-pager and visit the TPSA website to sign up.

Home Care Association of New York State President and CEO Al Cardillo said, “Sepsis is among the most devastating medical emergencies. The risk is especially high for individuals with intensive needs who receive home care. As nearly 90% of sepsis cases originate in the home and community, home health intervention is vital in the effort to prevent, identify and collaboratively treat this condition. The Home Care Association of New York State stands steadfast with Sepsis Alliance, END SEPSIS: The Legacy of Rory Staunton, the New York State Office for the Aging and Department of Health, and all system partners in the fight to overcome this threat to health and life.”

Sepsis Alliance President and CEO Thomas Heymann said, “Sepsis Alliance is working at the national level to save lives and reduce suffering from sepsis. We know that older adults are at increased risk of infections and sepsis, and we are committed to partnering with all states to protect their older adult populations.”

Association on Aging in New York Executive Director Becky Preve said, “Sepsis identification and treatment are paramount in preventing loss of life and function for individuals of all ages. This partnership will raise awareness on how to identify the signs and symptoms of this deadly condition and will save lives across the country. The Association on Aging in New York is proud to partner on this initiative and encourages wide participation from professionals and community members.”

Additional Resources

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Sepsis Alliance

END SEPSIS: The Legacy of Rory Staunton

Home Care Association of New York State