NAREB Will Salute Winners of the Top 100 Blacks in Real Estate Awards at Building Black Wealth Tour Events

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB President C. Renee Wilson, NAREB Executive Director

Winners of NAREB'S Top 100 Blacks in Real Estate awards collectively tabulated an impressive $4.7 billion in transactions in 2023

Our awards recognize the excellence of Black real estate professionals and their profound impact on Black communities across the country. We are proud of the honorees...Their work inspires others...” — C. Renee Wilson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) announced that its future Building Black Wealth tour events will include saluting regional winners of its Top 100 Blacks in Real Estate awards. The award-winning real estate professionals collectively produced $4.7 billion in transactions in 2023.

“We are proud of Black real estate professionals and their accomplishments,” said NAREB President Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose. “We will honor them at our Building Black Wealth events nationwide. They will receive the recognition they deserve in their local communities. We want communities to recognize Black real estate professionals' contributions to their communities.”

As the premier network of Black real estate professionals, NAREB plays a crucial role in recognizing and celebrating the success of Blacks in the real estate industry. This is one of the most important activities we undertake as an association,” said Dr. Rose, noting that NAREB members are known as Realtists. “We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our Top 100 awardees.”

NAREB recognizes the outstanding Black real estate professionals who epitomize excellence. Among these achievers were individual brokers/agents, residential brokerages, teams, commercial brokerages, and loan officers who collectively executed transactions exceeding $4.7 billion in value throughout 2023. Previously, NAREB announced Andreda Randelson, with The Vine Realty Group in Mobile, AL, as the Realtist Community Impact Award winner, a special recognition for those who have made significant contributions to their local communities. The Top 100 winners who are Realtists (members of NAREB) will be honored at the organization’s Building Black Wealth Tour Events.

"Our awards recognize the excellence of Black real estate professionals and their profound impact on Black communities across the country,” said C. Renee Wilson, NAREB’s executive director. “We are proud of the honorees. Their dedication and commitment are helping to increase Black homeownership and help consumers build wealth. Their work inspires others in the industry.”

The award winners are:

TOP INDIVIDUALS

1. Delroy Gill- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

2. Tanya Vidal- Town and Country Realty

3. Rochelle Perkins- Garnet Group

4. Jeffrey Corriolan-eXp Realty

5. Toni Martin- Corcoran

6. Monique Slater- Keller Williams Heritage

7. Andre Beraud- Brooks and Davis Real Estate

8. LaCrystal “LR” Graham- Lifestyle International Realty

9. Brendan Wright- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

10. Brandon Patterson- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

11. Norell Mitchell Grissett- Coldwell Banker Caine

12. Dwight Johnson- Keller Williams

13. Michellẻ Hutton- Keller Williams Realty Professionals

14. Cheryl Abrams Davis- RE/MAX Preferred Group

15. Monica Hill- MVP Real Estate & Investments LLC

16. Dietre French- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

17. Danielle Alexander- Coldwell Banker Realty

18. Kyria Graves- REMAX Preferred Group

19. Wil Nelson- Corcoran Group

20. Tiffany Hamilton- Hamilton Realty Advisors

21. Danielle Andrews- Realty ONE Group Next Generation

22. Daniele Gordon- Coldwell Banker Realty

23. Shawn Tate- Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

24. Linda Bell- KAIZEN Realty LLC

25. Ericka Taylor- Coldwell Banker Realty La Grange

26. Erequeca Sanders- 303 Realty Group Inc

27. Elaine Richardson- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

28. Tajh Walker- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty

29. Tamesha Wells- ERA Legacy Living

30. TINA HOLLINS- Coldwell Banker Realty

31. Wallisa Cobb- Cobb Realty & Investment Company

32. Tiffany Willis- Coldwell Banker Realty

33. Terry Mills- TMills Realty Group

34. Kareen Forestal- Coldwell Banker Realty

35. Malaika Angel Tyler- eXp Realty

36. Lisa Bennett- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

37. Charis Furrowh- Coldwell Banker Realty

38. Margie Nixon- Norman & Associates

39. Keith Biggs- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

40. Shawanda Dodson-Crawford- Compass RE

41. Jerry Goodwin- Coldwell Banker Realty

42. Sonya Hickman- EXP Realty, LLC

43. Curtis Jones- ERA Legacy Living

44. Justin Williams- Keller Williams Vestavia

45. Cerita Tucker Smith- Dream Home Realtors/ReGroup Sales and Development

46. Stacy Carter- FCRE Properties, Inc

47. Mary Cossey- Coldwell Banker Realty

48. Cynthia Edwards- Assured Real Estate Services

49. Deola Smith- The Agency HAUS

50. Rea Kelly- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

51. Deborah Andrews- T. Mills Realty Group

52. Wesley Mitchell- Hodges and Fooshee

53. Camille Harris- Coldwell Banker Realty

54. Avion Abreu0 Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

55. Debra Dent- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

56. Wayne Wyatt- Keller Williams Empire Estates

57. Tasha McBee- Meritage Homes

58. Lisa Thomas- BEST Real Estate Company

59. Tangela Clark Love- Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

60. Mashell Lambert- Keller Williams Realty Professionals

TOP COMMERCIAL

1. Gerald Womack- Womak Development and Investment Realtors

2. Kevin Riles- Kevin Riles Commercial

3. Markese Daise- Stony Brook & Lennox Realty Advisors

4. Patrick Winsey- TWG COMMERCIAL ADVISORS

5. Timothy Meriman Jr. – NAI Miami- Fort Lauderdale

6. Victor Lofinmakin- Fairdale Realty

7. Courtney Johnson- Rose- George E. Johnson Development, Inc.

TOP BROKERAGE

1. BO & Kymber Menkiti- Keller Williams Capital Properties

2. Patrick & Jemila Winsey- ERA LEGACY LIVING & TWG COMMERCIAL ADVISORS

3. Jeremy Norman- Norluxe Realty LLC fka Norman & Associates Real Estate Solutions LLC

4. Tenisha Williams- Elite Realty Partners

5. Jermeshia Goudeau & Nicole Handy- Braden Real Estate Group

6. Victor Lofinmakin-Fairdale Realty

7. Dwanna Stanley- The Agency! HAUS

8. Michael G. Davis & Larry W. Brooks- Brooks and Davis Real Estate Firm, LLC

9. Candace Blue- Nexthome Luxury Premier

10. Korry Garrett- CENTURY 21 Sandstone Real Estate Group



TOP TEAMS

1. Claudienne Hibbert- Smith- EXP Realty

2. Terri Marie Gleaton- EXP REALTY LLC

3. Victor Lofinmakin- Fairdale Realty

4. Eddie Brown- Elite Realty Partners Inc

5. Tiffany Curry- Berkshire Hathaway HS Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS

6. Aderemi Adigun- Century 21 Dawn Gold Realty

7. LaTonya Martin- Grande Style Homes

8. Lorenzo Murray- HUNT Real Estate, ERA

9. Ayesha Shelton- Braden Real Estate Group

