October - December 2019 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

The “Warnings and Precautions”, “Adverse Reactions”, “Patient Counseling Information”, and the Medication Guide sections of the labeling for prescription proton pump inhibitors were updated in March 2022 to include severe cutaneous adverse reactions.

Example: AcipHex labeling

The "Allergy alert" section of the Drug Facts Label for nonprescription proton pump inhibitors was updated between June 2022 and November 2022 to include severe skin reactions.

Example: Prilosec OTC labeling

The FDA withdrew approval for AcipHex Sprinkle in the Federal Register effective December 1, 2021.

Withdrawal of Approval for AcipHex Sprinkle