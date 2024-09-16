July - September 2019 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)
Cisplatin
Generic products containing cisplatin
Aortic thrombosis
FDA has determined that the last approved labeling is adequate, and that no further regulatory action is needed at this time.
Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 4 and 6 (CDK 4 and CDK 6) Inhibitors
- Ibrance (palbociclib)
- Kisqali (ribociclib)
- Kisqali Femara Co-Pack (letrozole and ribociclib)
- Verzenio (abemaciclib)
Interstitial Lung Disease/Pneumonitis
The Dosage and Administration, Warning and Precautions, and Patient Information sections of the labeling were updated September 2019 to include Interstitial Lung Disease/Pneumonitis.
Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium)
Eye disorders
The “Warnings”, “Adverse Reactions”, and “Patient Leaflet” sections of the labeling were updated in June 2020 to include potential risk of pigmentary maculopathy and visual symptoms.
Biktarvy (bictegravir, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide)
Descovy (emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide)
Genvoya (elvitegravir, cobicistat, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide)
Odefsey (emtricitabine, rilpivirine, and tenofovir alafenamide)
Symtuza (darunavir, cobicistat, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide)
Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide)
Renal toxicity
The “Warnings and Precautions”, “Adverse Reactions”, and “Patient Counseling Information” sections of the labeling for tenofovir alafenamide containing products were updated between March 2021 and June 2021 to include information regarding the risk of renal toxicity associated with the use of tenofovir alafenamide.
Example: Odefsy labeling
Bosulif (bosutinib monohydrate)
Gleevec (imatinib mesylate)
Iclusig (ponatinib)
Generic products containing imatinib
Thyroid dysfunction
The “Adverse Reactions” section of the labeling was updated between June 2020 and August 2020 to include hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.
Firvanq (vancomycin hydrochloride)
Vancocin (vancomycin hydrochloride)
Generic products containing vancomycin
Serious cutaneous adverse reactions, including Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), Toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), Acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis (AGEP), and Linear IgA disease
The “Warnings and Precautions”, “Adverse Reactions”, and “Patient Counseling Information” sections of the labeling were updated in January 2021 to include severe dermatologic reactions [i.e., Drug reaction eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), Toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), Acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis (AGEP), and Linear IgA bullous dermatosis (LABD)].
Fluoroquinolones
- Avelox (moxifloxacin hydrochloride)
- Bexdela (delafloxacin meglumine)
- Cipro (ciprofloxacin)
- Cipro XR (ciprofloxacin)
- Factive (gemifloxacin mesylate)
- Levaquin (levofloxacin)
- Moxifloxacin
- Generic products containing fluoroquinolones
Risk of mitral and aortic regurgitation
FDA decided that no action is necessary at this time based on available information.
Glatiramer Acetate
Drug device usage errors
The “Patient Counseling Information” section of the labeling was updated in January 2022 to include information on usage of optional autoinjectors.
FDA issued a Drug Alert to patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers of cross-compatibility issues with autoinjector devices that are optional for use with glatiramer acetate injection on August 18, 2022, and provided an update on May 16, 2024.
Kybella (deoxycholic acid)
Injection site scarring
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Olumiant (baricitinib)
Hypersensitivity reaction
The “Warnings and Precautions” and “Adverse Reactions” sections of the labeling was updated in July 2020 to include hypersensitivity reactions.
Orbactiv (oritavancin diphosphate)
Infusion-related reactions
The “Warnings and Precautions” section of the labeling was updated in December 2019 to include infusion-related reactions.
Tacrolimus capsule
Therapeutic inequivalence
FDA issued a Drug Alert as well as Questions and Answers regarding a change to the therapeutic equivalence rating for Accord Healthcare Inc.’s generics of Prograf (tacrolimus) oral capsules on September 18, 2023.
Xeloda (capecitabine)
Generic products containing capecitabine
Cerebellar toxicity
FDA decided that no action is necessary at this time based on available information.
Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil)
Serious skin reactions
The Contraindications, Warnings and Precautions, Adverse Reactions and Patient Counseling Information sections of the baloxavir marboxil labeling were updated in October 2019 to include adverse reactions of erythema multiforme and rash.
Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel)
Dysphagia
The “Adverse Reactions” section of the labeling was updated to include dysphagia.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.