July - September 2019 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

The “Patient Counseling Information” section of the labeling was updated in January 2022 to include information on usage of optional autoinjectors.

Glatiramer Acetate labeling

FDA issued a Drug Alert to patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers of cross-compatibility issues with autoinjector devices that are optional for use with glatiramer acetate injection on August 18, 2022, and provided an update on May 16, 2024.

