Dr. Narda Robinson Recertified as Diplomate of the American Board of Medical Acupuncture

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CuraCore is proud to announce that Narda G. Robinson, DO, DVM, MS, CRPM, FAAMA, a leading authority on scientific integrative medicine, has been recertified as a Diplomate of the American Board of Medical Acupuncture (ABMA). This prestigious recertification highlights Dr. Robinson’s ongoing dedication to advancing the field of medical acupuncture and integrative medicine in both human and veterinary healthcare.Dr. Robinson’s influence in the field of medical acupuncture extends beyond her recertification. She also serves as the Vice Chair of the American Board of Medical Acupuncture and leads the Board Examination Committee, where she plays a critical role in establishing and upholding the standards of medical acupuncture practice throughout the United States. Her leadership ensures that practitioners maintain the highest levels of safety, ethics, and effectiveness in their practice.A Trailblazer in Scientific Integrative MedicineWith over two decades of experience in teaching, practicing, and researching integrative medicine, Dr. Robinson is renowned for her expertise in medical acupuncture, medical massage, photomedicine, and botanical therapy. She served as faculty at the Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences from 1997 to 2016, where she laid the groundwork for incorporating scientific principles into the practice of acupuncture and other complementary therapies. Her work has made her a prominent influencer in both veterinary and human medicine.As the Vice Chair of the ABMA, Dr. Robinson is instrumental in guiding the organization’s strategic direction, promoting education, and enhancing the quality of care in the field of medical acupuncture. Her role as the Head of the Board Examination Committee involves overseeing the development and administration of the board’s certification examination, ensuring it reflects the latest advancements in medical science and acupuncture practice. “I am honored to continue contributing to the American Board of Medical Acupuncture,” says Dr. Robinson. “By maintaining rigorous certification standards, we ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care based on evidence and best practices.”Leadership at CuraCore: Educating the Next Generation of Integrative Medicine PractitionersDr. Robinson is also the founder and CEO of CuraCore MED and CuraCore VET, where she leads efforts to educate both human and veterinary medical professionals in the core knowledge and technical skills required to practice integrative medicine safely and effectively, grounded in scientific evidence. CuraCore is committed to transforming healthcare through integrative approaches that prioritize patient safety and well-being, setting higher standards for the industry.“At CuraCore, our mission is to provide comprehensive education in integrative medicine that is both science-based and clinically relevant,” says Dr. Robinson. “Whether it’s through teaching medical acupuncture, photomedicine, physical rehabilitation, or botanical therapy, we aim to empower healthcare professionals to deliver integrative care that enhances outcomes for patients across species.”About Dr. Narda G. Robinson & CuraCoreNarda G. Robinson, DO, DVM, MS, CRPM, FAAMA, is a pioneer in integrative medicine, known for her contributions to both human and veterinary healthcare. Her unique and extensive One Health perspective highlights evidence-based methodologies that bridge the gap between human and veterinary medicine. Through her leadership roles and educational programs, Dr. Robinson continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in scientific integrative medicine and high quality healthcare.CuraCore VET is a leading educational center focused on advancing integrative, science-based veterinary practices. Founded by Dr. Robinson, this organization offers rigorous training programs for veterinary professionals looking to add medical acupuncture, integrative rehabilitation, photomedicine, botanical medicine, and other integrative therapies to their practice.For more information on Dr. Narda Robinson's recertification or to learn about the integrative medicine programs offered at CuraCore, please visit her website, CuraCore.org.

