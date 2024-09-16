Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the AG’s CASE Unit Collaborate to Recover $147,000 of Stolen Copper
Attorney General
Sean D. Reyes
Utah Office of the Attorney General
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.