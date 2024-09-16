Female Fighters Matter Too: A Non-Profit Organization Fighting for Sport Equality

Maggie Messina launches her revolutionary non-profit organization, now accepting donations to champion equality in women’s sports.

Albertson, New York, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded by Master of Tae Kwon Do Maggie Messina, Female Fighters Matter Too (FFM2) is an organization dedicated to promoting equality for female athletes. Having garnered a reputable name for herself as an entrepreneur, instructor, and best-selling author, Maggie Messina faced many challenges along the way. It is these challenges that inspired the inception of FFM2.

The movement began at the Long Island Winter Open Martial Arts Championship, held in New York City. Running this event for five consecutive years, Maggie made history as the event became the first of its kind, to award female grand champions double the prize earnings of any other division.

Maggie comments: “The mission has nothing to do with politics or competing with men, but instead, it’s all about instilling valuable belief systems in women - young and old - to remind them that they are capable of achieving anything they set their minds to. The fight for FFM2 transcends the physical and puts into perspective, the mental and emotional battles faced by women, whose capabilities are underestimated.”

The overarching goal of Female Fighters Matter Too is to right the historical wrongs that have held women back for generations. Through raising awareness and sparking necessary points of discussion, FFM2 challenges some of the most inhibiting perceptions surrounding female athletes. Although times are changing and an increasing amount of talented women are taking center stage, age-old narratives still exist and can have long-lasting effects on belief systems. FFM2 works to shatter these stereotypes and ensure that from the first interaction, women and girls feel nurtured and supported as valuable members of the organization. Two of the many inspirational programs offered by the non-profit include training seminars and camps led by female champions, free of charge.

Maggie continues: “As an athlete, my first-hand experience revealed that many women face barriers at some point in their athletic pursuits. Personally, I had to work much harder than my male counterparts to be taken seriously and to be recognized as a worthy fighter. I knew that I had to make a change, but great change could not be made on my own, so I established the FFM2 movement to bring like-minded athletes together with a shared goal of promoting gender equality.”

Since its establishment, FFM2 has sought to make an impact on tournament circuits, promoters, instructors, and competitors so that they may recognize the validity of its powerful message. As it continues to gain momentum, FFM2 remains rooted in leading meaningful change and inspiring the next generation of female fighters. For the future of the organization, Maggie and the team at FFM2 hope to expand their services, offering self-defense classes and empowerment seminars at colleges across the country.

As the founder of FFM2 and a female athlete with decades of success, Maggie concludes: “My advice would be to tune out the crowd and keep your individual goals at the forefront of your focus. Stay true to the inner voice that cheers you on - not the one that echoes the unsubstantiated sentiments of an outdated society.”

