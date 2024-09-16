Props.Cash Bolsters Responsible Gaming Offering with Birches Health Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading sports gaming research platform Props.Cash is expanding its responsible gaming efforts by partnering with Birches Health, a national provider of gaming education resources and support services. As Responsible Gaming Education Month continues, Props.Cash and Birches Health have announced plans for a dedicated integration of custom educational content and resources for responsible play on Props.Cash platforms. In line with the company ethos of helping educate and inform bettors, the partnership aims to instill and encourage sustainable, healthy behaviors.



“This partnership aligns with our unwavering commitment to our community by offering another ‘tool in the belt’ to ensure sports betting remains fun and safe,” said Michael Sansom, Vice President of Marketing at Props.Cash. ”At the core, all of us at Props.Cash are sports enthusiasts, and it is imperative to have partners like Birches Health in order to make sure the joy of being a sports fan is always at the forefront, and there is a resource at anyone’s disposal to tap into should that enjoyment or relationship with sports betting ever come into question. Companies like Birches Health are creating accessibility and support for those in our industry who may need it, and we are proud to call them a partner.”

Birches Health founder Elliott Rapaport added, “We are excited to partner with a company like Props.Cash that over the years has developed a reputation for putting its customers first. Their research tools are impressive, and we’re looking forward to supplementing the offering with new elements that promote Responsible Gaming best practices.”

About Props.Cash

Since its inception in 2021, Props.Cash has offered data visualizations that have allowed both sports enthusiasts and prop bettors to quickly access and research thousands of player prop lines in one convenient location. Their iconic player prop trend bar graphs for NFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAM NHL, MLB, EPL, MLS and CSGO have been complemented by new and innovative data visualizations to enhance customer experience. Backed by dedicated attention to customer support and feedback, Props.Cash has built up a loyal and passionate community across social platforms where sports enthusiasts share and enjoy player prop research. For more information about Props.Cash, you can visit the website at www.props.cash, download the app or follow on Twitter at @propsdotcash.

About Birches Health

Birches Health is a leading national provider of clinician-led Responsible Gaming resources and care for behavioral addictions, focusing primarily on gambling and gaming disorders. Birches Health provides free learning modules, self-assessments, tools and educational content with a goal of decreasing the chances of developing unhealthy gaming behaviors.

To learn more about Birches Health, access online educational and assessment resources or explore treatment options, visit www.BirchesHealth.com, email hello@bircheshealth.com or call (833) 483-3838.

For partnership inquiries, please email partnerships@bircheshealth.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.