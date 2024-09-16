SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALLR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including allegations that: (i) Defendants had overstated the Dovitinib new drug application’s (“NDA”) continued regulatory prospects; (ii) Allarity and three of its former officers had engaged in illegal, illicit, and/or otherwise improper conduct in connection with the Dovitinib NDA and/or the Dovitinib-DRP premarket approval application (“PMA”); (iii) the foregoing misconduct subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm; and (iv) following Allarity’s announcement that it was, in fact, being investigated for wrongdoing in connection with the Dovitinib NDA and/or the Dovitinib-DRP PMA, the Company downplayed the substantial likelihood that an enforcement action would result from such investigation.



If you bought shares of Allarity between May 17, 2022 and July 19, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at http://holzerlaw.com/case/allarity-therapeutics/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 12, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.