Mount Sinai Launches Center of Excellence to Enhance Treatment and Care for Patients With Gynecologic Cancer

New York, NY, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Sinai Health System has announced the launch of its Center of Excellence for Gynecologic Cancer, which is part of The Tisch Cancer Institute. This new Center of Excellence offers a comprehensive range of services, including advanced gynecologic cancer screening and diagnosis, innovative treatments, and access to supportive care.

The center is led by co-Directors Stephanie V. Blank, MD, and Dmitriy Zamarin, MD, PhD, and features a team dedicated to diagnosing and treating all types of gynecologic cancers, as well as addressing noncancerous conditions that impact women's health.

“The launch of the Center of Excellence for Gynecologic Cancers represents a crucial step forward in our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our diverse community,” said Dr. Blank, who is Director of Gynecologic Oncology for the Mount Sinai Health System and Associate Director of Women’s Cancers for The Tisch Cancer Institute, a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center. “We want to make sure that cancer patients can live the best life possible. It’s not only about their treatment; we’re talking nutrition, fertility, psychological support, and genetics. And because it’s all in one place, we can make it accessible to more patients.”

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2023 there were 114,810 new cases of gynecologic cancers diagnosed in the United States, and approximately 34,020 deaths from gynecologic cancer. Gynecologic cancers can manifest through a variety of symptoms, including changes in menstrual cycles, unusual bleeding, physical pain during sexual activity, and unexplained discomfort in the pelvic area. Additional symptoms include bloating, abdominal discomfort, and changes in bathroom habits. If these symptoms persist for two weeks or worsen, it is essential to consult a health care provider.

Mount Sinai’s Center of Excellence is equipped to diagnose and treat all forms of gynecologic cancers, including:

Cervical cancer: Develops in the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina

Fallopian tube cancer: Affects the tubes connecting the ovaries to the uterus

Ovarian cancer: Occurs in the ovaries, which are responsible for hormone production and egg release

Uterine cancer: Affects the womb, where an embryo grows during pregnancy

Vaginal cancer: Develops in the vaginal canal

Other cancers: Can arise in the peritoneum (the abdominal lining) or the vulva (external reproductive tissues)

Mount Sinai’s Center of Excellence for Gynecologic Cancers aims to set new benchmarks in patient care and research by combining innovative medical approaches with compassionate and comprehensive patient care. Additionally, the Center is leading clinical trials that seek to offer the latest, most promising therapies to the patients. These therapies include immunotherapies that are designed to activate the body’s own immune response to cancer, and targeted therapies that are specifically targeted to a patient’s cancer mutations or proteins.

“This new center stands at the forefront of gynecologic cancer care, reflecting our dedication to advancing treatment while also meeting the changing needs of our community. By leveraging cutting-edge research and addressing current health trends, we are positioned to offer innovative, effective solutions for gynecologic cancers with sensitivity to our diverse patient population. Our goal is to enhance both the quality of care and the quality of life for our patients, ensuring that our services are both responsive and proactive with respect to emerging challenges in women's health,” said Dr. Zamarin, who is the Section Head of Gynecologic Medical Oncology at Mount Sinai.

The Mount Sinai Hospital's cancer service is ranked No. 8 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. Additionally, The Mount Sinai Hospital is rated “High Performing” for Gynecological Cancer Surgery by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information about the Mount Sinai Center of Excellence for Gynecologic Cancers, please visit www.mountsinai.org/gynonc.

