The Payden Corporate Bond Fund Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

The last 15 years have been an exciting time to invest in corporate bonds, and we look forward to applying our credit-focused approach to investing in compelling opportunities for many years to come.” — Natalie Trevithick, Head of Investment Grade Corporates , Payden & Rygel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Payden Corporate Bond Fund (PYACX) turns 15 in 2024, enduring a decade and a half of volatility for fixed income assets. Founded in March 2009, during the global financial crisis, the fund has weathered a shifting economic climate, as near-zero yields shot up after the COVID-crisis and long-dormant inflation soared to over 8%.

The fund’s bottom-up credit selection process seeks out opportunities regardless of market environment, focusing on investment-grade corporate bonds of companies that have leading market positions, strong cash flow generation, stable management teams and predictable earnings. The fund places a special emphasis on issues with a near-term catalyst to outperform, such as an upcoming credit upgrade.

The fund’s credit research process looks to capitalize on opportunities in the corporate bond market across sectors and maturities, including the early identification of potential rising stars, or companies that the team believes will be upgraded to investment grade in the near term.

“Our focus on issue-by-issue credit research has enabled our team to identify attractive investments in the corporate bond market regardless of market conditions. Our ability to invest nimbly across the maturity spectrum, industry sectors and credit quality has enabled the team to take advantage of opportunities in the market where we see discrepancies between market pricing and our own assessment of risk-adjusted value,” says Natalie Trevithick, Payden Corporate Bond Fund manager and Head of Investment Grade Corporates at Payden & Rygel. “The last 15 years have been an exciting time to invest in corporate bonds, and we look forward to applying our credit-focused approach to investing in compelling opportunities for many years to come.”

About Payden & Rygel

With $156.8 billion under management, Payden & Rygel is one of the largest privately-owned global investment advisers. Founded in 1983, the firm manages fixed income and equity portfolios through domestic and international solutions. Advising the world's leading institutions and individual investors, Payden & Rygel provides customized strategies across global capital markets. Payden & Rygel is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in Boston, London, and Milan.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, so investors' shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For the most recent month-end performance, which may be higher or lower than that quoted, visit our website at payden.com or call 800 572-9336.

For more information and to obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus, visit payden.com or call 800 572-9336. Before investing, investors should carefully read and consider investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information about the Fund, which is contained in these documents. Investment in foreign securities entails certain risks from investing in domestic securities, including changes in exchange rates, political changes, differences in reporting standards, and, for emerging-market securities, higher volatility. Investing in high-yield securities entails certain risks from investing in investment grade securities, including higher volatility, greater credit risk, and the issues’ more speculative nature. The Payden Funds are distributed through Payden & Rygel Distributors, member FINRA.

This material is for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or buy any security. The statements and opinions herein are current as of the date of this document and are subject to change without notice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.