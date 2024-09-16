Minister Nobuhle Nkabane launches NSFAS funding applications for 2025 academic year, 16 Sept

The Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Nobuhle Nkabane will officially launch the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS’) applications season through a media briefing.

The Minister will be joined by the NSFAS Administrator Mr Freeman Nomvalo and his team of Advisors and NSFAS Executive Management. The NSFAS application system has gone through several changes and enhancements to ensure a seamless application experience for prospective applicants. The briefing seeks to highlight these enhancement as well as unpack the application process and supporting information needed to complete the application process.

Members of the media are invited to attend the NSFAS 2025 Online Applications launch as follows:

Date: Monday, 16 September 2024

Venue: GCIS – Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Time: 11:00 am

Enquiries and RSVP: Ms. Maduvha Maseda on 071 134 6357 or media@nsfas.org.za