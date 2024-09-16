Minister Angie Motshekga attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum held in Beijing, China, 11 to 14 Sept

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga is attending the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, an initiative of the China Association of Military Science (CAMS), a platform for Asia-Pacific security dialogue held in Beijing, China from 11 – 14 September 2024.

Over the years the Beijing Xiangshan Forum has developed into a high-level security and defence forum in Asia-Pacific with significant international participation.

Adhering to the ideas of “Equality, Openness, Inclusiveness, Mutual Learning”, the Forum focuses on the new dynamics, new opportunities and new challenges in Asia-Pacific and even the world, calls for equal dialogue, beneficial cooperation and shared security.

The Forum is committed to pooling collective wisdom, expanding consensus, boosting cooperation, and working to enhance security dialogue and defence contacts, and promote regional peace and stability.

This forum involves wide range of participants of defence and military leaders, heads of international organizations, former political personage, retired generals, as well as renowned scholars from both in and out of the Asia-Pacific region.

