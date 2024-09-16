Brazil and China Strengthen Cooperation on Civil Aviation Airworthiness: EHang’s EH216-S Pilotless eVTOL Obtains Experimental Flight Authorization Certificate from Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, announced that its EH216-S pilotless electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft system has obtained an Experimental Flight Authorization Certificate (“CAVE”) from Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (“ANAC”). The Company plans to conduct test and trial flights in Brazil to demonstrate the EH216-S aircraft's cutting-edge intelligent flight technology and cluster management system.







(Picture: Teams from EHang and Gohobby pose with EH216-S pilotless eVTOL)

Following an exhaustive and diligent process comprising of thorough technical documentation review and aircraft and ground control station inspection, ANAC granted the CAVE for EH216-S in Brazil. Under ANAC’s CAVE framework, EHang and its local partner and operator Gohobby will conduct comprehensive EH216-S test and trial flight campaigns in Brazil in close collaboration with ANAC and Brazil’s Airspace Control Department (“DECEA”). These initiatives aim to advance research and development of Concepts of Operations and Unmanned Aircraft Traffic Management (“UTM”) systems and services, ensuring safe and efficient UAM deployments across Brazil.

In reaffirming its strong commitment on promoting and supporting international cooperation and development of Advanced Air Mobility worldwide, EHang is in close collaboration with various civil aviation authorities around the world. Together, the Company and these civil aviation authorities aim to progress with airworthiness certification of EH216-S across other countries, sharing the cutting-edge technology and expertise for safe pilotless eVTOL aircraft operations.

EHang has obtained the first Type Certificate, Production Certificate and Standard Certificate of Airworthiness for its EH216-S in the global eVTOL industry. These certificates are granted by Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”), affirming that the type design, production procedures and quality management of EH216-S align with relevant regulations with official acknowledgement from the CAAC for commercial operations.





(Picture: ANAC and CAAC officials during the signature of bilateral civil aviation agreements)

Brazil and China have signed cooperation agreements to strengthen the partnership between the two countries in civil aviation, advancing safety, efficiency and sustainability in airworthiness certification processes. In August 2024, CAAC and ANAC subscribed a revised version of airworthiness implementation procedures for the mutual validation of aircraft, facilitating the approval process for civil aviation products as well as its import and export between China and Brazil. Both parties also agreed upon a Cooperation Roadmap, to promote and deepen cooperation in airworthiness certification, aiming to deepen exchanges and cooperation in new technology aircraft certification, airworthiness certification legislation, and airworthiness certification training.

As for the certification of EH216-S pilotless eVTOL in Brazil, ANAC and CAAC are currently in discussion for understanding the regulatory model adopted by the state of design and applicable regulatory frameworks for the operation of this new technology aircraft system in Brazil.





(Picture: Mr. Huazhi Hu, EHang’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO with Mr. Roberto Honorato, ANAC’s Head of Airworthiness Department, and his team at EHang facilities)

EHang has maintained close communication with ANAC on EH216-S pilotless eVTOL specifications, its certification process, and applicable regulatory requirements for its operation in Brazil. In November 2023, a delegation of ANAC, joined by CAAC, visited EHang facilities in Guangzhou, China for a first-hand look at the Company and its UAM technology platform. During the visit, EHang’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Huazhi Hu, presented the EH216-S, its Type Certificate, and unparalleled operational experience to the delegation, while discussing how EHang could support ANAC’s vision and plans for developing Advanced Air Mobility in Brazil.

Ms. Victoria Xiang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang Europe and Latin America, said, “We are delighted to have obtained the Experimental Flight Authorization Certificate from Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency, and look forward to conducting the first EH216-S pilotless eVTOL flight in the country in the near future. EHang will continue to work closely with ANAC, as well as other civil aviation authorities around the world, to develop and deploy safe UAM around EHang’s certified EH216-S passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL with accessibility for all.”

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang’s flagship product EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

