Hiker with a Medical Emergency on Franconia Ridge Trail

September 16, 2024

Franconia, NH – On Saturday September 14, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Franconia Ridge Trail between Mt. Flume and Mt. Liberty. Conservation Officers responded to the Liberty Spring trailhead along with members of the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team to assist the hiker.

Due to the seriousness and remoteness of the situation, a call was placed to the Army National Guard Aviation Unit to attempt a helicopter rescue. While awaiting the helicopter, rescuers continued to hike up to the patient and his hiking partner. The hiker was identified as 56-year-old Chris Siano of Bolton, MA. The Blackhawk reached Siano’s location near the summit of Mount Liberty around 4:50 p.m. and was able to hoist him up and transport him to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for medical treatment. Siano’s hiking partner was identified as Lisa Costanzo of Bolton, MA, who was unable to board the helicopter and was unfamiliar with how to descend from Mount Liberty.

She was met near the summit of Mount Liberty by the AMC Liberty Springs tent sites caretaker. A small team of rescuers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and a Conservation Officer met Costanzo at the tent sites at 6:10 p.m. to help her on her way down. She explained they had left that morning as chaperones to a Boy Scout Troop going up the Flume Slide Trail at 6:30 a.m. Siano began to have a difficulty hiking near the summit of Mt. Flume. He later told the group to go ahead without him while Costanzo stayed with him. They summited at around 2:45 p.m. Upon decent, he began having a medical emergency and called for help. Rescuers reached the trailhead safely along with Costanzo at 9:30 p.m.

The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.