Psyence Group's NASDAQ-Listed Associate, Psyence Biomedical, Announces Initiation of First Trial Site in Australia for its Phase IIb Study of Nature Derived Psilocybin as a Potential Treatment for Adjustment Disorder in Palliative Care

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc ("Psyence Group") (CSE: PSYG), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of nature-derived psilocybin in mental health and wellbeing, is pleased to announce that its NASDAQ-listed associate, Psyence Biomedical Ltd (NASDAQ: PBM) ("PBM" or "Psyence Biomed"), has successfully completed the first site initiation visit at the first Australian clinical trial site for PBM’s Phase IIb study of nature derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin as a potential treatment for Adjustment Disorder in the Palliative Care context.



According to a news release issued by Psyence Biomed on Monday, September 9, 2024, it has entered into partnerships with Fluence, a global leader in professional education and training for psychedelic therapy research, and iNGENū CRO Pty Ltd (“iNGENū”), an Australian clinical research organization (CRO), to support the study as reported in July as well as the successful export of the drug product, PEX010, to Australia, which marked a crucial step in preparation for initiation of the study. The affiliated trial site will soon commence screening patients, and the first subject is expected to be randomized into the study in October.

According to Veronika Simic, iNGENū's Senior Clinical Project Manager, “As a leading global contract research organization that has notable experience in the execution of psychedelic clinical trials, we believe psilocybin holds great promise as a treatment for a broad range of mental health conditions with unmet needs.” “We are pleased to partner with Psyence Biomedical as they work to introduce a novel, psilocybin-based treatment to patients suffering from Adjustment Disorder following a life limiting cancer diagnosis in Palliative Care, and we are prepared to advance this rigorously designed study as efficiently as possible.”

"We are very pleased that Psyence Biomed has achieved this significant milestone in their Phase IIb study, and look forward to further updates on patient enrollment and first patient dosing," said Jody Aufrichtig, Executive Chairman of the board of Psyence Group.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb study will evaluate two therapeutic doses of nature-derived psilocybin (10mg, 25mg) against an active low-dose comparator (1mg) in 87 patients in conjunction with psychotherapy.

Psyence Group currently holds 5,000,000 common shares in Psyence Biomed.

More information on Psyence Biomed's upcoming Phase IIb clinical trial can be found at: 12624000449538p.

About Psyence Group and Psyence Biomed:

Psyence Group is a life science biotechnology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PSYG), with a focus on natural psychedelics. Psyence Biomed is the world’s first life science biotechnology company traded on the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: PBM) that is focused on the development of botanical (nature derived, or non-synthetic) psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines, and works with natural psilocybin products for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care. Our name "Psyence" combines the words psychedelic and science to affirm our commitment to producing psychedelic medicines developed through evidence-based research.

Informed by nature and guided by science, Psyence Group works to develop advanced natural psilocybin products for clinical research and development.

Learn more at www.psyence.com and on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Learn more at www.psyencebiomed.com and on LinkedIn.

