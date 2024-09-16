Gordian Releases Portfolio Analysis Dashboard to Bring Construction Projects Data to Life for Facilities Executives

Company adds Job Order Contracting program performance visibility to Data Insights dashboard offering

Greenville, SC, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today the launch of Data Insights – Portfolio Analysis, an interactive dashboard that helps facilities executives and procurement professionals quickly visualize their historical cost and spending data for all completed Job Order Contracting (JOC) projects, enabling smarter, more strategic decision-making.

Facilities executives are constantly faced with the challenge of verifying construction costs, auditing past work or projecting future budgets," said Chris Gaudreau, Gordian’s Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. "Our new Portfolio Analysis dashboard aligns with Gordian's vision of transforming data insights into smarter decisions, offering an intuitive, real-time display of historical JOC project data and supporting executives in their critical decision-making processes.”

The Portfolio Analysis dashboard extracts granular data from all completed JOC projects within a company’s portfolio and creates dynamic data visualizations that are segmented by project, job order, category, task or contractor. The dashboard is easy to navigate, and users can quickly drill down into any specific area of particular importance to them for a given project. This dashboard provides predictive cost tools for repricing historical projects for future budget and project bid validation.

Gordian’s Data Insights – Portfolio Analysis is offered as a SaaS solution, available through an annual subscription on the Gordian Cloud Platform. This platform connects essential workflows and accelerates data-driven decision-making by providing customers with access to software tools and services to help them budget and execute projects.

“This new offering is part of the continued advancement of Gordian Cloud Platform, which aims to connect workstreams across the building lifecycle.” said Gaudreau. “The Portfolio Analysis dashboard delivers access to all historical JOC project data, eliminating the need for manual research and data collection, and enables executives to make well-informed decisions about budget allocations based on past financial stewardship.”

The new offering becomes the third product in the suite of Data Insights solutions that Gordian has rolled out this year. The previous two products were: Data Insights – Cost Trends, a cloud-native dashboard that offers users an intuitive interface for obtaining a comprehensive view into historical construction cost trends over the past 10 years; and Data Insights – Predictive Cost Trends, a cutting-edge tool that enables construction professionals to more accurately estimate construction budgets and plan future projects with predictive cost data up to three years into the future.

To learn more about Data Insights – Portfolio Analysis, please go to https://www.gordian.com/products/data-insights-portfolio-analysis/.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

