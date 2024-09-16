ARC Fertility Sponsors Purchaser Business Group on Health 2024 Maternal Health and Birth Equity Summit

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC Fertility (ARC), a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility and family-forming benefits for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce its sponsorship at the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) 2024 Maternal Health and Birth Equity Summit, Wednesday, September 18, 8:00am to 4:00pm MT Denver, Colorado. This pivotal event gathers a diverse group of stakeholders, including employers, public purchasers, providers, health plans, patients and government agencies, to discuss and strategize on how to address maternal morbidity and mortality, eliminate disparities and improve birth outcomes across the United States.



“We commend PBGH for hosting this important summit which focuses on improving maternal health and eliminating disparities, a topic that resonates with ARC’s mission to deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care that supports diversity, equity and inclusion,” says David Adamson, MD, Founder and CEO, ARC Fertility. “Our innovative approach ensures that employees receive the highest quality care at the lowest possible cost with flexible solutions. These initiatives not only improve health outcomes but also deliver significant cost savings for both employers and employees.”

As a leader in the field, ARC Fertility understands the critical importance of accessible and equitable care for all individuals and families. The summit promises to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to make a positive impact on U.S. maternity care.

“We believe that collaboration and shared commitment are key to driving meaningful change,” concludes Dr. Adamson. “This summit is a vital platform for exchanging ideas and forging partnerships that will lead to improved maternal health outcomes and greater equity in birth care.”

About ARC® Fertility

About ARC® Fertility ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier practices and clinics that have been carefully vetted for adherence to evidence-based medical care and with the help of brokers, employers, health plans and TPAs. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages with externally validated superior outcomes at lower cost and innovative pricing. ARC provides comprehensive women's health services through optional pharmacy, pregnancy, return to work, menopause and emotional health programs as well as male reproductive health and financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams. https://www.arcfertility.com/

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

btedesco@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x14

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.