Lifetime Recovery Center Welcomes Kyle J. Rooney as Chief Clinical Officer of Addiction Services and Clinical Director

Lifetime Recovery Center announces Kyle J. Rooney as Chief Clinical Officer and Clinical Director, leading addiction services and expanding across New Jersey.

MULLICA HILL , NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifetime Recovery Center is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kyle J. Rooney, MA, LCADC, CCS, as our new Chief Clinical Officer of Addiction Services and Clinical Director. Kyle brings a wealth of experience, joining the organization at a critical time as South Jersey continues to battle a growing addiction crisis, particularly in the wake of the opioid epidemic.Kyle Rooney has over seven years of experience in addiction treatment and multiple years in clinical leadership roles. His expertise spans overseeing large teams of medical and clinical professionals, developing innovative treatment programs, and ensuring compliance with industry regulations. As a Licensed Clinical Alcohol and Drug Counselor and a Certified Clinical Supervisor in New Jersey, Kyle has played a pivotal role in managing and enhancing treatment facilities, including leading two successful Joint Commission surveys.In addition to his clinical leadership, Kyle is an experienced educator. He serves as an Adjunct Professor at Atlantic Cape Community College in May’s Landing currently where he teaches Undergraduate Psychology. He previously taught addiction courses as a part of the required coursework needed for drug and alcohol counselors in the state of New Jersey at Atlantic Cape Community College. He previously taught addiction coursework as an Adjunct Professor at Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, PA. His academic contributions have prepared the next generation of addiction treatment professionals, solidifying his role as both a leader in the field and a mentor to future clinicians."Kyle's experience in both clinical practice and education makes him a standout leader," said Mark Lamplugh, CEO of Lifetime Recovery Center. "His unique ability to bridge the gap between hands-on treatment and academic theory will bring tremendous value to our team and the communities we serve. We are confident that his leadership will significantly strengthen our fight against addiction in South Jersey."Addressing the Growing Addiction Crisis in South JerseySubstance use disorders have continued to devastate families across South Jersey, with many communities lacking access to comprehensive treatment resources. Lifetime Recovery Center is committed to addressing this crisis through evidence-based treatment programs and expanding services to meet the growing demand for addiction recovery."Kyle Rooney’s track record in driving positive clinical outcomes speaks for itself," added Lamplugh. "With his leadership, we are well-positioned to expand our services and help more individuals overcome addiction, empowering them to reclaim their lives."Expanding Treatment Centers Across New Jersey and BeyondKyle’s appointment comes at a pivotal time in Lifetime Recovery’s expansion. The organization plans to open new substance use disorder treatment centers throughout New Jersey and nationally, bringing much-needed resources to underserved communities. Kyle will be instrumental in guiding the clinical direction of these new facilities, ensuring they meet the highest standards of care."We are on the verge of significant growth, that will allow addiction treatment to reach may more individuals who are in need of services, and I’m honored to be part of that journey," said Kyle Rooney. "I look forward to working with the dedicated team at Lifetime Recovery Center to open new facilities and bring top-tier treatment to more individuals in need."With his experience in managing both clinical and academic settings, Kyle Rooney is uniquely equipped to drive Lifetime Recovery’s future growth. His leadership will be critical as the organization expands its services, bringing more hope and healing to those struggling with addiction.For more information about Lifetime Recovery Center and its services, please visit [website URL].About Lifetime Recovery CenterLifetime Recovery Center is a leading provider of addiction treatment services, committed to helping individuals achieve long-term recovery through evidence-based therapies and compassionate care. Our programs are designed to meet the unique needs of each client, empowering them to reclaim their lives from addiction.

