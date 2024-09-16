A. Duie Pyle’s Anna Hummel Honored with 2024 SDCE and Food Logistics Women in Supply Chain Award

Hummel won the award for her leadership in developing innovative processes, advancing supply chain education and driving workforce development

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier 100-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces Anna Hummel, director of drayage, was named a recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics’ Women in Supply Chain Award.



The Women in Supply Chain Award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. Hummel was honored in the category of Workforce Innovator, which pays tribute to those female leaders whose efforts in supply chain education and workforce development help build a better workforce.

Hummel has been with Pyle for over 38 years, holding various leadership roles and spearheading creative initiatives that have significantly increased efficiency across the company. During her distinguished career, she has seen Pyle grow from a single-terminal operation into a major supply chain solutions provider in the Northeast, and her long tenure and substantial contributions have been crucial to the company's development.

Parallel to her achievements at Pyle, Hummel has dedicated over 28 years to volunteer service with the Council for Supply Chain Management Professionals, mentoring many young female leaders and guiding them through their careers. Previously, she has also worked with the University of Alabama, where she collaborated with students and faculty interested in supply chain careers, further demonstrating her commitment to inspiring future industry professionals and advancing education.

“The support and mentorship I've received over the past three decades have been essential for my growth," Hummel said. "Pyle has provided me with invaluable resources, education and encouragement, which have been crucial in building my career and making a positive impact for women in the industry. This award is a testament to the continuous support from my mentors and the entire Pyle team.”

Hummel's primary focus has been on selecting and implementing a new Transportation Management System (TMS) to support Pyle’s rapid growth, which is expected to help its truckload and drayage business units expand nearly fivefold. Moving forward, Hummel plans to enhance the TMS by leading integration efforts with service providers to further support the company’s growth. She will also oversee key software initiatives vital for the business units’ continued expansion. Her goal is to balance supporting existing customers with pursuing new opportunities, ensuring the system not only meets but exceeds customer expectations

"Anna has been a cornerstone of our team, making pivotal contributions critical to Pyle's growth," said Frank Granieri, COO of supply chain solutions at Pyle. "Her approach to mentoring the next generation of supply chain leaders, fostering a collaborative environment and her hands-on understanding of the industry set her apart as a leader and have enabled Pyle to deliver outstanding service to our customers consistently."

Click here to view the full list of all 2024 Women in Supply Chain winners.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.