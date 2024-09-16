Sprout Social Launches New Salesforce Integration using Agentforce to Assist Service Reps

Sprout Social’s customers can now benefit from a 360 customer view delivered conversationally by the Agentforce assistant for Service Cloud

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced a new integration with Salesforce’s Agentforce assistant for Service Cloud. The integration enables Salesforce Service Cloud and Sprout Social customers to gather customer insights from social and take accelerated action to enhance customer experiences. These updates will be featured at Dreamforce 2024, where Sprout Social will be exhibiting and speaking on how to leverage AI, social data and Salesforce to drive revenue, grow and retain a loyal customer base and strengthen brand equity.

Exceptional customer care starts with meeting customers where they are, which is increasingly on social media. With this integration, Sprout Social brings social data to the Agentforce assistant for Service Cloud so businesses using Sprout and Service Cloud have a full view of their customers and can therefore resolve cases faster. As a result, businesses can become more proactive and less reactive to inquiries with Agentforce’s case-specific assistance, guiding service reps toward the best next step.

“This latest extension not only showcases our commitment to AI innovation but to the enduring strength of our collaboration with Salesforce,” said Scott Morris, Chief Marketing Officer, Sprout Social. “At a time when customer care makes or breaks what defines a good brand, AI innovations that capture important context from social are critical for supporting long-term, holistic care strategies and empowering brands to personalize customer interactions at scale.”

Sprout’s integration expands upon Agentforce’s capabilities with applications through major social networks and review sites. By incorporating social insights alongside traditional channels like phone or email into customer insights, service reps are provided a holistic customer picture, enabling a more seamless customer experience.

“Social customer care has increasingly become an integral part of delivering quality end-to-end customer experiences. Collaborating with Sprout to extend its Salesforce integration to Agentforce assistant for Service Cloud is key to helping customer care teams gain a full view into customer insights and leverage the power of conversational AI to bring these insights to the next level,” said Ryan Nichols, Chief Customer Officer, Service Cloud at Salesforce.

In addition to showcasing the latest integration with Agentforce, Sprout Social will be participating in key sessions at Dreamforce, including:

How McDonald's Serves Smiles and Omnichannel Customer Care on Sept. 17: Join Tim Clarke, VP Product Marketing, Sprout Social, Calvin Cheng, Partner, West Monroe and Neil Harris, Care Technology, McDonald’s to learn how McDonald’s leverages Sprout Social and Salesforce to modernize customer care and delight customers at the speed of social.

Join Tim Clarke, VP Product Marketing, Sprout Social, Calvin Cheng, Partner, West Monroe and Neil Harris, Care Technology, McDonald’s to learn how McDonald’s leverages Sprout Social and Salesforce to modernize customer care and delight customers at the speed of social. How AI is Ushering in a New Era of Customer Experiences on Sept. 18: Hear from Scott Morris, CMO, Sprout Social and Colleen Geiselhart, VP, Solutions Engineering, Sprout Social to learn how Sprout’s integration with Salesforce harnesses critical social data to provide a full customer 360 and fuel-efficient, personalized care.

To learn more about this integration, which is currently an invite-only beta, speak to your Sprout representative or visit https://sproutsocial.com/servicecloud/ .

Salesforce, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “intend,” “long-term model,” “may,” “might” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to the success, performance, and effect on our business of its integrations with Agentforce and Salesforce Service Cloud, our market size and growth strategy, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures and customer and financial growth rates, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives or strategies. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others: we may not be able to sustain our revenue and customer growth rate in the future; price increases have and may continue to negatively impact demand for our products, customer acquisition and retention and reduce the total number of customers or customer additions; our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform, our API providers, or certain social media platforms; if we are unable to attract potential customers through unpaid channels, convert this traffic to free trials or convert free trials to paid subscriptions, our business and results of operations may be adversely affected; we may be unable to successfully enter new markets, manage our international expansion and comply with any applicable international laws and regulations; we may be unable to integrate acquired businesses or technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions and investments; unstable market and economic conditions, such as recession risks, effects of inflation, labor shortages, supply chain issues, high interest rates, and the impacts of current and potential future bank failures and impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, could adversely impact our business and that of our existing and prospective customers, which may result in reduced demand for our products; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness; covenants in our credit agreement may restrict our operations, and if we do not effectively manage our business to comply with these covenants, our financial condition could be adversely impacted; any cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks on which we rely could negatively affect our business; and changing regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection could increase our costs, affect or limit how we collect and use personal information and harm our brand. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, as well as any future reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the current instability in market and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Social Media Profiles:

www.twitter.com/SproutSocial

www.twitter.com/SproutSocialIR

www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc

www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/

www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Contact

Media:

Layla Revis

Email: pr@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (866) 878-3231

Investors:

Lexi Johnson

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email: investors@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 528-9166

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.