Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,298 in the last 365 days.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports an Approximately 19% Increase in Net Sales During Third Quarter of 2024

STATEN ISLAND, New York, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024:

Net Sales. Net sales totaled $18,813,162 for the three months ended July 31, 2024, an increase of $3,048,797, or 19%, from $15,764,365 for the three months ended July 31, 2023. The increase in net sales was due to increased sales to new private label customers.

Cost of Sales. Cost of sales for the three months ended July 31, 2024 was $14,887,098, or 79.1% of net sales, as compared to $13,315,602, or 84.5% of net sales, for the three months ended July 31, 2023, an increase of $1,571,496. Cost of sales consists primarily of the cost of green coffee and packaging materials and realized and unrealized gains or losses on hedging activity. This increase in gross margin was due to price increases that were initiated during the three months ended July 31, 2024 for the Company’s roasted coffee customers as well as a favorable inventory position which resulted in higher gross margins related to the Company’s wholesale green coffee customers.

Gross Profit. Gross profit for the three months ended July 31, 2024 amounted to $3,926,064 or 20.9% of net sales, as compared to $2,448,763 or 15.5% of net sales, for the three months ended July 31, 2023. The increase in gross profits on a percentage and dollar basis was attributable to the factors listed above.

Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses increased by $354,191 to $3,206,201 for the three months ended July 31, 2024 from $2,852,010 for the three months ended July 31, 2023. Selling and administrative expenses increased by $336,373 and officers’ salaries increased by $17,818. The increase in selling and administrative expenses was due to higher payroll costs, professional fees, and insurance expense, partially offset by decreases in medical expenses, automobile costs, and advertising costs.

Other Income (Expense). Other income for the three months ended July 31, 2024 was $166,182, a decrease of $84,934 from other income of $251,116 for the three months ended July 31, 2023. The change was attributable to a decrease in interest expense of $99,383, an increase in interest income of $249, a decrease in loss from the Company’s equity method investments of $5,007, and a gain on extinguishment of lease of $210,567, partially offset by a decrease in other income of $400,140 related to an insurance claim.

Income Taxes. The Company’s expense for income taxes for the three months ended July 31, 2024 totaled $259,249 compared to a benefit of $40,250 for the three months ended July 31, 2023. The change was primarily attributable to the difference in the income for the three months ended July 31, 2024 versus the loss for the three months ended July 31, 2023.

Net Income (Loss). We had net income of $626,796, or $0.11 per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended July 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $111,881, or $0.02 per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended July 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to deliver a strong third quarter performance to our shareholders” said Andrew Gordon, President and CEO of Coffee Holding Company. Our efforts over the last several months are now being reflected in our results. The addition of new customers for our private label business along with renewed growth of our flagship Café Caribe Brand have led the way to the strong growth in sales which I referred to in the company update which we issued at the beginning of 2024. In addition, we have paid down our line of credit by over $7 million during the last nine months, resulting in a savings of over $150,000 in interest expense. As of today, we have a zero-balance outstanding on our line of credit and I expect we will be able to maintain a similar level of borrowings over the next several periods as I believe we will continue to have positive cash flow from our operations. Annualized, these savings would translate into approximately $.10 a share in pretax earnings. Lastly, with the termination of the Delta transaction, we are determined to see a higher price for our stock that is commensurate with the true value of our company,” concluded Mr. Gordon.

About Coffee Holding

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding’s product offerings consist of eight proprietary brands, each targeting a different segment of the consumer coffee market as well as roasting and blending coffees for major wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States who want to have products under their own names to compete with national brands. In addition to selling roasted coffee, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. also imports green coffee beans from around the world which it resells to smaller regional roasters and coffee shops around the United States and Canada.

Forward looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s outlook on the revenue growth. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Company Contact

Coffee Holding Co., Inc.
Andrew Gordon
President & CEO
(718) 832-0800

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    July 31, 2024     October 31, 2023  
      (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,098,158     $ 2,733,977  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $144,000 for 2024 and 2023     7,449,547       7,983,032  
Receivable from sale of investment           3,150,000  
Inventories     14,506,015       18,986,539  
Due from broker     1,263,603       345,760  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     213,443       413,752  
Prepaid and refundable income taxes     311,306       365,876  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     26,842,072       33,978,936  
                 
Building, machinery, and equipment, net     3,329,576       3,494,450  
Customer list and relationships, net of accumulated amortization of $278,125 and $310,383 for 2024 and 2023, respectively     161,875       184,750  
Trademarks and tradenames     327,000       327,000  
Equity method investments     39,676       39,676  
Right-of-use asset     1,192,834       2,696,159  
Deferred income tax assets, net     1,017,453       1,341,407  
Deposits and other assets     141,529       129,523  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 33,052,015     $ 42,191,901  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 4,535,476     $ 5,206,442  
Line of credit     1,900,000       9,620,000  
Due to broker     275,276       292,407  
Note payable - current portion           4,200  
Lease liabilities - current portion     636,534       255,625  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     7,347,286       15,378,674  
                 
Note payable, net of current     2,860       3,034  
Lease liabilities, net of current     903,821       2,974,579  
Deferred compensation payable     126,978       120,523  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     8,380,945       18,476,810  
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8)                
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, par value $.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued            
Common stock, par value $.001 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 6,633,930 shares issued for 2024 and 2023; 5,708,599 shares outstanding for 2024 and 2023     6,634       6,634  
Additional paid in capital     19,094,618       19,094,618  
Retained earnings     10,447,840       9,491,861  
Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost; 925,331 shares for 2024 and 2023     (4,633,560 )     (4,633,560 )
Total Coffee Holding Co., Inc. stockholders’ equity     24,915,532       23,959,553  
Noncontrolling interest     (244,462 )     (244,462 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     24,671,070       23,715,091  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 33,052,015     $ 42,191,901  

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

    Nine months ended July 31,     Three months ended July 31,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
NET SALES   $ 57,349,477     $ 49,411,183     $ 18,813,162     $ 15,764,365  
                                 
COST OF SALES     46,239,134       41,810,204       14,887,098       13,315,602  
                                 
GROSS PROFIT     11,110,343       7,600,979       3,926,064       2,448,763  
                                 
OPERATING EXPENSES                                
Selling and administrative     9,365,236       8,722,156       3,045,611       2,709,238  
Officers’ salaries     474,983       467,548       160,590       142,772  
TOTAL     9,840,219       9,189,704       3,206,201       2,852,010  
                                 
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS     1,270,124       (1,588,725 )     719,863       (403,247 )
                                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                                
Interest income     34,669       3,120       256       7  
Interest expense     (235,427 )     (393,590 )     (44,641 )     (144,024 )
Loss from equity method investments           (14,310 )           (5,007 )
Gain on extinguishment of lease     210,567             210,567        
Other income           634,181             400,140  
TOTAL     9,809       229,401       166,182       251,116  
                                 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE EXPENSE (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES     1,279,933       (1,359,324 )     886,045       (152,131 )
Expense (benefit) for income taxes     323,954       (355,500 )     259,249       (40,250 )
NET INCOME (LOSS)   $ 955,979     $ (1,003,824 )   $ 626,796     $ (111,881 )
                                 
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.17     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.11     $ (0.02 )
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                
Basic and diluted     5,708,599       5,708,599       5,708,599       5,708,599  


COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)

                                                 
    Common Stock     Treasury Stock     Additional Paid-in     Retained     Non-controlling        
    Shares     Amount     Shares     Amount     Capital     Earnings     Interest     Total  
                                                 
Balance, October 31, 2022     5,708,599     $ 6,634       925,331     $ (4,633,560 )   $ 19,094,618     $ 10,327,437     $ (244,462 )   $ 24,550,667  
                                                                 
Net loss                                   (532,103 )           (532,103 )
                                                                 
Balance, January 31, 2023     5,708,599       6,634       925,331       (4,633,560 )     19,094,618       9,795,334       (244,462 )     24,018,564  
                                                                 
Net loss                                   (359,840 )           (359,840 )
                                                                 
Balance, April 30, 2023     5,708,599       6,634       925,331       (4,633,560 )     19,094,618       9,435,494       (244,462 )     23,658,724  
                                                                 
Net loss                                   (111,881 )           (111,881 )
                                                                 
Balance, July 31, 2023     5,708,599     $ 6,634       925,331     $ (4,633,560 )   $ 19,094,618     $ 9,323,613     $ (244,462 )   $ 23,546,843  
                                                                 
Balance October 31, 2023     5,708,599     $ 6,634       925,331     $ (4,633,560 )   $ 19,094,618     $ 9,491,861     $ (244,462 )   $ 23,715,091  
                                                                 
Net income                                   351,024             351,024  
                                                                 
Balance January 31, 2024     5,708,599       6,634       925,331       (4,633,560 )     19,094,618       9,842,885       (244,462 )     24,066,115  
                                                                 
Net loss                                   (21,841 )           (21,841 )
                                                                 
Balance, April 30, 2024     5,708,599       6,634       925,331       (4,633,560 )     19,094,618       9,821,044       (244,462 )     24,044,274  
                                                                 
                                                                 
Net loss                                   626,796             626,796  
                                                                 
                                                                 
Balance, July 31, 2024     5,708,599     $ 6,634       925,331     $ (4,633,560 )   $ 19,094,618     $ 10,447,840     $ (244,462 )   $ 24,671,070  


COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

             
    Nine months ended July 31,  
    2024     2023  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
                 
Net income (loss)   $ 955,979       (1,003,824 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     458,429       436,669  
Unrealized gain on commodities     (934,974 )     (776,521 )
Loss on equity method investments           14,310  
Amortization of right-of-use asset     203,268       240,504  
Gain on extinguishment of lease liability     (210,567 )      
Deferred income taxes     323,954       (355,500 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     533,485       1,334,319  
Inventories     4,480,524       2,113,830  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     200,309       (9,306 )
Prepaid and refundable income taxes     54,570        
Lease liabilities     (179,225 )     (203,908 )
Deposits and other assets     (12,006 )      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and deferred compensation payable     (664,511 )     (991,411 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     5,209,235       799,162  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of machinery and equipment     (270,680 )     (721,696 )
Proceeds from sale of investment     3,150,000        
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     2,879,320       (721,696 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Advances under bank line of credit           2,434,783  
Cash overdraft           (876,148 )
Principal payments on note payable     (4,374 )     (4,641 )
Principal payments under bank line of credit     (7,720,000 )     (1,728,783 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (7,724,374 )     (174,789 )
                 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     364,181       (97,323 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     2,733,977       2,515,873  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 3,098,158     $ 2,418,550  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW DATA:                
Interest paid   $ 281,841     $ 243,100  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Initial recognition of operating lease right-of-use asset   $ 547,975     $ 146,416  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports an Approximately 19% Increase in Net Sales During Third Quarter of 2024

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more