Jet.AI Shareholder Webinar on Thursday September 19th at 2pm EST

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. (“Jet.AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence company, announced it will be providing a shareholder webinar on Thursday September 19th at 2pm EST via the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctf--rrD0sE9aH9og2liok6MJ3LeFslJYn . Investors and media are encouraged to submit any questions in advance of the webinar to Jet.AI@gateway-grp.com .



Jet.AI Founder and interim CEO Mike Winston and interim CFO George Murnane, will be discussing topics around Jet.AI’s aviation and software opportunities, respectively.

The webinar will be available live and for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

Webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctf--rrD0sE9aH9og2liok6MJ3LeFslJYn

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of standalone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and San Francisco, California.

