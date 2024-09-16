Outlook Therapeutics® to Participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

Live video webcast with Russell Trenary, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics on Thursday, September 19th at 4:00 PM ET

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company that achieved regulatory approval in the European Union and the United Kingdom earlier this year for the first authorized use of an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that Russell Trenary, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics will participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.



As part of the event, Mr. Trenary will provide a corporate overview and business outlook. In addition to the prepared remarks, there will be a live question and answer session. Mr. Trenary will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (outlooktherapeutics.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.



About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.



Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma), for the treatment of retina diseases, including wet AMD. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics is working to initiate its commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in the EU and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD, expected in the first half of calendar 2025. In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ is investigational, is being evaluated in an ongoing non-inferiority study for the treatment of wet AMD, and if successful, the data may be sufficient for Outlook to resubmit a BLA to the FDA in the United States. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

OTLK@jtcir.com

