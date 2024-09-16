CompoSecure CEO Named Payment Professional of the Year

Jon Wilk honored at The Digital Banker Global Cards & Payments Innovation Awards

SOMERSET, N.J, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced that CEO Jon Wilk was named Payments Professional of the Year at The Digital Banker’s Global Cards & Payments Innovation Awards. This award honors Wilk’s impact on the industry through his leadership, innovation, and transformation of CompoSecure into a global fintech powerhouse.



“I am truly honored to be recognized as the Payments Professional of the Year and this achievement is a reflection of the dedication, innovation, and collective passion of the entire CompoSecure team,” said Wilk. “It’s through our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that we drive the marketplace forward, empowering our customers to stand out in an increasingly competitive environment. This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work, ingenuity, and unwavering dedication to shaping the future of payments.”

Under Wilk’s leadership, CompoSecure has transformed from a niche metal payment card manufacturer into a leading global fintech innovator. He has driven the company's substantial growth, spearheaded its global expansion and successfully led the company to become publicly traded on Nasdaq. His forward-thinking approach to payment solutions and strong focus on client relationships have been central to the company's success.

The Digital Banker’s Global Cards & Payments Innovation Awards celebrate companies and leaders that are reshaping the global payments landscape. These awards honor organizations shaping the future of payments through innovative solutions and leadership in modernizing payment infrastructures. The Digital Banker Awards are accolades of excellence and distinction, attributed to outstanding players and provide unbiased and objective benchmarks for the global industry.

