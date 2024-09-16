Provident Bank Announces $88,000 in Grants to Nine New Jersey Non-Profit Organizations

Funding is provided through the bank’s Community Partnership Program

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced today that the bank has awarded funding to nine local non-profit organizations focused on community development, economic empowerment, financial literacy and education and support for housing and homeownership in low and moderate-income communities. Since July 2023, Provident Bank has partnered with 13 local New Jersey-based non-profits via their Community Partnership Program, with the common goal of fostering economic and community development.



“These grant recipients exemplify the profound impact that strategic community investment can provide,” said Roxanne Camejo, Senior Vice President, Community Development Officer, Provident Bank. “We are excited to support the missions of these organizations and help them expand their reach and enhance their ability to serve their communities.”

The Community Partnership Program is consistent with Provident Bank’s commitment to partner with non-profit organizations to holistically support the community. Provident Bank aims to empower communities within its footprint to assist in promoting long-term economic prosperity.

Combined, the recipients of these major grants received a total of $88,000. The local non-profit organizations include:

Housing Community Development Network of NJ Annual Membership: dedicated to advancing economic justice, empowering low-income communities, and fostering inclusive participation in public policy.

dedicated to advancing economic justice, empowering low-income communities, and fostering inclusive participation in public policy. New Jersey Citizen Action Education Fund: committed to advancing social, racial, and economic justice, while addressing the urgent needs of low- and moderate-income New Jerseyans through education and direct services.

committed to advancing social, racial, and economic justice, while addressing the urgent needs of low- and moderate-income New Jerseyans through education and direct services. Urban League of Essex County: empowering African Americans and disadvantaged residents to achieve social and economic self-sufficiency through programs in education, employment, housing, and economic development that transform lives and communities.

empowering African Americans and disadvantaged residents to achieve social and economic self-sufficiency through programs in education, employment, housing, and economic development that transform lives and communities. Ironbound Community Corp: engages and empowers individuals, families, and groups to achieve their aspirations and collaboratively build a community.

engages and empowers individuals, families, and groups to achieve their aspirations and collaboratively build a community. Housing Partnership: creates lasting and responsible homeownership through education and financial coaching.

creates lasting and responsible homeownership through education and financial coaching. Central Jersey Housing Resource Center: working locally to resolve issues facing households who are struggling to find housing that meets their needs and means.

working locally to resolve issues facing households who are struggling to find housing that meets their needs and means. NORWESCAP (Sussex and Morris counties): strengthens communities by creating opportunities that improve the lives of low-income individuals and families.

strengthens communities by creating opportunities that improve the lives of low-income individuals and families. Invest Newark: propels the city’s economy, builds communities, and creates opportunities.

propels the city’s economy, builds communities, and creates opportunities. New Jersey Community Capital: creating communities through strategic investments and knowledge.



About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.07 billion as of June 30, 2024, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

