Verusen Marketing Executive Lettie Barrett Named a ‘Rising Star’ Winner of the 2024 ‘Women in Supply Chain’ Award

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the industry leader driving AI-powered MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) materials optimization, announced that its Director of Marketing, Lettie Barrett, has been named a winner in the ‘Rising Star’ category for the annual Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2024 Women in Supply Chain awards.

The award for Ms. Barrett continues a winning streak of awards earned by Verusen. In March 2024, the same industry outlet named three top Verusen executives as supply chain ‘Pros to Know’ for their outstanding efforts in leadership, vision and helping customers make better, faster decisions to gain supply chain efficiencies and resilience.

“We are thrilled that Lettie has been recognized by Supply Chain & Demand as a Rising Star Woman in Supply Chain,” said Scott Matthews , Verusen’s CEO. “As Director of Marketing, Lettie’s contributions keep us at the forefront of our supply chain expertise. She has been helpful in developing our marketing department strategy and execution in distinct ways. Her work continues to establish Verusen as an MRO optimization and materials management leader, ensuring organizations achieve ongoing value from our AI-powered solution. We are proud of her industry recognition as a Rising Star.”

Lettie Barrett is a proven supply chain and marketing professional with early career experience driving strategic marketing and cross-functional growth and initiatives. She thrives in fast-paced, dynamic environments, helping solve ambiguous situations that require creative problem-solving. Her experience includes building and executing marketing strategies, driving lead and demand generation in the supply chain market, value tracking, automation, process improvement, relationship management, and innovation.

She joined Verusen in 2020 as a Senior Business Analyst, was promoted to Senior Marketing Manager a year later, and was named Director of Marketing in 2023.

Lettie graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in UT’s highly respected supply chain management program. Lettie began her career in Georgia Pacific’s Strategic Sourcing & Procurement capability as an MRO (maintenance, repair, and operating supplies) analyst, supporting category excellence and spend leverage initiatives. She transitioned to a unique role for the group’s SVP, drove key priorities, successfully managed two bot automation projects, established organizational value-tracking processes and best practices, and supported M&A initiatives.

Lettie joined the Point A Center for Supply Chain Innovation as employee #3 at Georgia-Pacific’s start-up innovation center. This organization was formed to connect various organizations to solve global supply chain challenges via multi-party collaboration while scaling industry-specific solutions. Here, Lettie established and optimized best practices for process flows and accelerated supply chain use cases by vetting the expected value, scope, and risks of projects. While at Point A, Lettie also managed relationships with accounts, anticipating and responding to customer needs while carrying out regular communication via quarterly newsletters, mass communications, and 1:1 engagement.

In 2020, Lettie transitioned to Verusen, the leading AI-powered MRO inventory optimization & collaboration SaaS provider, as a Senior Business Analyst. A year later, she was promoted to Senior Marketing Manager and was named Director of Marketing in 2023. At Verusen, Lettie has played a pivotal role in the evolution and growth of Verusen’s AI-powered MRO Inventory Optimization Platform, partner network, and product rollouts during a time when the company has grown its customer base globally and touted its impressive AI capabilities working with MRO and supply chain data.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a ‘Rising Star’ by Supply & Demand Chain Executive,” said Lettie. “I’m excited about my work at Verusen and within the supply chain. I look ahead to continuing to educate our market of global manufacturers, energy/mining, and CPG companies on the strategic nature of MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) optimization. As a team, we strive to illustrate how leaning on AI-powered and purpose-built solutions is the way of the future for MRO inventory optimization.”

About the ‘Women in Supply Chain’ Award

The Women in Supply Chain Award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network. The ‘Rising Star’ category recognizes young or newer professionals (age 39 and under) whose achievements, hard work, and vision have helped to shape the supply chain network.

This year’s list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

Click here to see the complete list of winners . Recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12-13, 2024, in Atlanta. Go to the Women in Supply Chain Forum to register and learn more.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading AI-powered MRO inventory optimization & collaboration SaaS provider focused on helping global, asset-intensive manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen uses advanced data science and artificial intelligence capabilities to harmonize disparate MRO data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with true visibility for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list and one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on X/Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

