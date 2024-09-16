Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company Appoints Bill Collins as CRO to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), a leading transfer agent and trust company that is rapidly expanding throughout North America, announced today that William (Bill) Collins has joined the Odyssey executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. Collins will lead all sales, business development, and relationship management initiatives.



Mr. Collins, an accomplished leader with a track record spanning more than 25 years comes to Odyssey from Cboe Global Markets, the world's largest securities and derivatives exchange network. Prior to this, he held top relationship management and leadership roles at a number of AM Law 100 Firms, as well as Toppan Merrill, S&P Global, and NASDAQ. Throughout his career, Mr. Collins has secured hundreds of capital markets transactions across several platforms and more than 100 IPOs listed on NYSE and NASDAQ.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bill to the leadership team as Odyssey continues to disrupt the trust and transfer agent industry,” said Jenna Kaye, CEO at Odyssey. “His experience in driving key revenue initiatives in capital markets, financial services, technology, and legal services will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business and provide unparalleled service and innovation to North American issuers.”

As the Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. Collins will lead Odyssey’s strategic sales initiative, focusing on maintaining the rapid growth the Company has experienced to date.

“I’m excited to join Odyssey’s executive team and bring its philosophy of making business simple, fast, and easy to issuers across the continent,” said Bill Collins, CRO at Odyssey. “As a disruptor in an archaic industry, Odyssey is uniquely positioned to drive growth by optimizing technology, backed by a team of highly respected industry experts that are known across the US for their expertise in execution.”

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a leading North American trust and transfer agent providing a personalized and paperless experience to clients. Odyssey has offices across the US and Canada, and co-agents in the UK, Asia and Australia. To learn more visit www.odysseytrust.com

Contacts:



Bill Collins, Chief Revenue Officer | E: bcollins@odysseytrust.com T: 845-673-9917

Jenna Kaye, Chief Executive Officer | E: jkaye@odysseytrust.com T: 403-660-0192

Stephanie Ball, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications | E: sball@odysseytrust.com T: 403-390-1119

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.