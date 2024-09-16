BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Lists on TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero , is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has approved the Company’s application to list its common shares (the “Shares”) on the TSXV.

It is anticipated that the TSXV listing will further increase the Company’s visibility in the capital markets both domestically and globally.

The Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV effective market open on September 17, 2024.

The Company’s trading symbol “BIGG” will remain unchanged and its shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with BIGG’s listing on the TSXV. The Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQX in the United States under the symbol “BBKCF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “A2PS9W”.

"BIGG Digital Assets is excited to commence trading on the highly regarded TSX Venture Exchange,” commented Dan Reitzik, Interim CEO. “The TSXV listing will allow the Company to expand its shareholder base and enhance shareholder value, particularly as we continue to grow our operations in the United States. It's important to also expand investor reach and trading availability in the United States, Canada, and beyond - for both retail and institutional investors."

In connection with the listing of the Shares on the TSXV, the Company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist the Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). The CSE delisting is expected to be effective at the close of market on September 16, 2024.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes in a blockchain future - investing in products and companies to support this vision. Crypto, Web3 and tokenization are leading innovations in the digital transformation of the internet. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading (US and CA), Netcoins Pay (CA) and Netcoins Staking (CA). Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge mobile and web applications. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero’s Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com.

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include the listing of the Shares on the TSXV and the delisting of the Shares from the CSE, expected opportunities, outcomes, potential and benefits to the Company and its shareholders from listing on the TSXV, the expected adoption and growth of cryptocurrency and the Company’s products and services, the development and completion of products and services, the launch of products and services and the expected timelines, events, plans, courses of action, and the potential of the Company’s technology and operations and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the Shares, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company’s ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers’ needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The securities of BIGG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of BIGG’s business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s website and filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, BIGG’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the Company’s products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers’ needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

