Outdoor Channel Kicks Off Premiere Week with New Series & Returning Favorites Starting September 23

15 All-New Episodes, 2 Brand New Series, 1 Spectacular Week

Denver, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER, CO (September 16, 2024) – Outdoor Channel, a brand of Outdoor Sportsman Group, is set to launch its much-anticipated outdoor TV event of the year, Premiere Week, beginning Monday September 23. This year’s lineup promises to captivate audiences with a mix of new stars, familiar faces, and exhilarating adventures, all surrounding the network’s 30th Anniversary this year. Highlights include the debut of Hardcore Carnivore, featuring professional carnivore and chef, Jess Pryles, and the return of Andrew Zimmern with his series, Andrew Zimmern’s Field to Fire, where Zimmern heads out to some of the best fishing and hunting spots in the country, then bringing the spoils back to his Wild Game Kitchen to create some truly incredible dishes over an open flame.



Viewers will also enjoy returning favorites like American Made, Farming the Wild and MeatEater, offering riveting hunts and culinary delights. Don’t miss out on the wildest week of outdoor television, packed with action, exploration, and the great outdoors.

Premiering Monday, September 23 During “Taste of the Wild” Block

Farming the Wild - 7 p.m. ET

Feral - 7:30 p.m. ET

MeatEater - 8 p.m. ET

McMillan - 8:30 p.m. ET

Andrew Zimmern’s Field to Fire - 9 p.m. ET

Hardcore Carnivore - 9:30 p.m. ET

Premiering Tuesday, September 24

North American Whitetail TV - 7:30 p.m. ET

Premiering Wednesday, September 25

King of the Raven - 3:30 p.m. ET

Airgunner Challenge - 6:30 p.m. ET

Premiering Friday, September 27 During “American Wild” Block

American Made - 8 p.m. ET

Ranch America - 8:30 p.m. ET

Life on the Edge - 9 p.m. ET

Buck Commander - 10:30 p.m. ET

Guns & Ammo Showcase (Special Presentation beginning November 20 at 8 p.m. ET)

Watch these programs and more on Outdoor Channel while celebrating 30 years of excellence in outdoor programming. Premiere Week continues to showcase the channel's commitment to quality broadcasting and best-in-class programming September 23-29, 2024.

About Outdoor Channel: Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world’s foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as Sportsman Channel (Canada) and MOTV, the world’s leading subscription streaming platform created for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts. The Group also consists of numerous established publishing assets: 14 outdoor magazines including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s HUNTING, In-Fisherman and 20 top websites. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com.

