Adeia to Present Groundbreaking Research on Preventing Unauthorized Broadband Sharing at SCTE TechExpo24

Innovative AI and RF-based solutions address revenue leakage and cybersecurity concerns for broadband providers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia (Nasdaq: ADEA), a leading innovator in the media and semiconductor industries, today announced that it will present cutting-edge research on detecting and preventing unauthorized broadband sharing at the upcoming SCTE TechExpo24, September 24-26. The presentation, "How to Address Unauthorized Broadband Sharing," will be delivered on September 24 by Adeia's chief technology officer, Serhad Doken, who co-authored the paper together with Dr. Dhananjay Lal, vice president of advanced R&D at Adeia.



With broadband providers facing an urgent and increasing challenge from password sharing, Adeia's research offers multiple innovative solutions leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced RF techniques. These methods help service providers protect their revenue streams while enhancing consumer cybersecurity.

Key highlights of the presentation include an in-depth analysis of the broadband sharing landscape and its impact on service providers and an overview of distinct implementation methods, including clustering and machine learning algorithms for detecting suspicious accounts, Wi-Fi sensing techniques to create dynamic household maps, device ranging methods to identify out-of-home connections, attestation processes for continuous authentication, and RF signal control for precise coverage management.

"Unauthorized broadband sharing represents a significant challenge for service providers, potentially leading to substantial revenue losses and increased cybersecurity risks," said Doken. "Our research presents a comprehensive toolkit of advanced technologies that can help providers address these issues effectively while maintaining a positive customer experience."

The presentation at SCTE TechExpo24 underscores Adeia's commitment to developing innovative solutions that address critical challenges in the telecommunications industry. By combining expertise in AI, machine learning, and RF engineering, Adeia continues to drive technological advancements that promise a brighter future for both service providers and consumers.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia is a leading R&D company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s intellectual property (IP) portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

For Information Contact:

Investor Relations

Chris Chaney

IR@adeia.com

Media Relations

JoAnn Yamani

press@adeia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.