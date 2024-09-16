Device-as-a-Service Market to Reflect Growth Potential with a Highest CAGR of USD 1.8 Trillion by 2031

Device as a Service Market Value

The device-as-a-service market is growing due to increasing demand for subscription-based models that shift technology costs from (CapEx) to (OpEx).

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasing demand for subscription-based models that help customers convert the high cost of acquiring new technology from a capital expenditure (CapEx) to an operating expense(OpEx) drives the global device-as-a-service market. Also, rising adoption of DaaS due to its adaptability, cost savings, and data security has supplemented the growth even more.On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding the benefits offered by the device-as-a-service model and certain security & data protection risks associated with the industry impede the growth to some extent. However, major market players are incorporating various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers, which in turn has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the sector.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 240 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47212 According to the report, the global device-as-a-service market size generated $51.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.8 trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 42.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Covid-19 scenario1. Growing digital penetration and rise in remote work as well as work-from-home policies during the pandemic impacted the global device-as-a-service market positively.2. This trend has continued to persist post-pandemic too.By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global device-as-a-service market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. Increase in demand for large-scale devices for efficient work has driven the segment growth. The small and medium enterprises segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 45.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the fact that device-as-a-service model helps to reduce the expenditure cost of enterprises.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/device-as-a-service-market/purchase-options By component, the hardware segment held more than half of the global device-as-a-service market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. This is because they need to be updated as per requirements. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in the acquisition of IoT-connected devices across the world.By device type, the desktop segment accounted for more than half of the global device-as-a-service market revenue in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031, owing to high rate of adoption among large enterprises. The laptop, notebook, and tablet segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 44.7% throughout the forecast period, due to growing preference for easy-to-carry devices among individuals.By region, North America held the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global device-as-a-service market revenue in 2021. This is owing to the presence of key players and surge in adoption of new technologies in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR by 2031. The growing digital and economic transformation of the region propels the market growth.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/device-as-a-service-market/purchase-options Leading Market PlayersMicrosoftApple Inc.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPCisco Systems Inc.CompuCom Systems, Inc.Dell Inc.Intel CorporationCognizantAccentureLenovoThe report analyzes these key players in the global device-as-a-service market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa5933 NE Win Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesToll-Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-855-550-5975help@alliedmarketresearch.comWeb: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.