Antidiabetics Global Market 2024 To Reach $117.04 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.4%

Antidiabetics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antidiabetics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $68.32 billion in 2023 to $76.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising global diabetes prevalence, advancements in drug development, increased awareness and diagnosis, supportive government policies, a growing geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Antidiabetics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The antidiabetics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $117.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, increasing awareness and diagnosis, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding geriatric population, government initiatives and health policies.

Growth Driver Of The Antidiabetics Market

The rising incidence of lifestyle-related conditions is expected to propel the growth of antidiabetics market going forward. Lifestyle-related conditions are health issues caused or exacerbated by behaviors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption. The incidence of lifestyle-related conditions is growing due to poor diet, physical inactivity, and increased stress levels. Antidiabetic medications can help manage lifestyle-related conditions like obesity and metabolic syndrome by improving insulin sensitivity and controlling blood sugar levels.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Antidiabetics Market Share?

Key players in the antidiabetics market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GSK plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Servier Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Biocon Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Antidiabetics Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the antidiabetics market are developing advanced products, such as the anti-diabetic biosimilar, to improve glycemic control, reduce the risk of cardiovascular events, and offer more effective treatment options for individuals with diabetes. An anti-diabetic biosimilar is a biologically similar medication to an already approved reference drug used to treat diabetes, offering comparable safety, effectiveness, and quality.

How Is The Global Antidiabetics Market Segmented?

1) By Drug Class: Insulin, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, DPP- 4 Inhibitors, SGLT2 Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes,

2) By Diabetes Type: Type 1, Type 2

3) By Patient Population: Antidiabetics For Pediatrics, Antidiabetics For Adults, Antidiabetics For Geriatrics

4) By Route Of Administration: Antidiabetics Administration Through Insulin Syringes Or Insulin Pens, Antidiabetics Administration Through Insulin Pumps, Intravenous Antidiabetics Infusion, Oral Antidiabetics Administration, Other Routes Of Antidiabetics Administration

5) By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Antidiabetics Market

North America was the largest region in the antidiabetics market in 2023. The regions covered in the antidiabetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Antidiabetics Market Definition

Antidiabetics are a class of medications used to treat diabetes mellitus, a condition characterized by high blood glucose levels. These medications help control blood sugar levels in various ways, depending on the type of diabetes and the mechanism of the drug. Antidiabetics manage blood sugar levels, reduce complications, improve health outcomes, enhance metabolic control and insulin sensitivity, offer customized treatment options, and provide additional benefits such as weight management and cardiovascular protection.

