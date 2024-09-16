5G Security Market by Worldwide Industry Trends at a CAGR of 40.5% by 2031

5G Security Market Report

Growing digitalization and internet penetration around the world are positively impacting the growth of the 5G security market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 5G security market size is experiencing growth due to increasing digitalization and internet usage worldwide. The adoption of 5G technology in enterprises is also contributing to this growth by improving productivity and operations. Additionally, there are promising growth opportunities in the market with the increasing adoption of IoT, AI, big data, and cloud technology. However, the market's progress is hindered by security concerns and the high initial investment costs required.According to the report, the global 5G Security industry generated $1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $37.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12820 Covid-19 scenario1. The 5G security market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, and this trend continued even during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic led to an increase in remote work, resulting in higher usage of cloud infrastructure and remote workspace applications, giving way to a surge in internet traffic.2. As a result, businesses and tech service providers were increasingly adopting 5G security solutions to ensure secure connectivity.By deployment mode, the on-premises segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global 5G Security market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. This is attributed to the numerous advantages offered by on-premise deployments such as a high level of data security and safety. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 41.6% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the adoption of cloud-based 5G security solutions.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A12820 By organization size, the large enterprises segment held the major share in 2031, holding more than two-thirds of the global 5G Security market revenue. Surge in adoption of 5G security solutions in large businesses open numerous opportunities for the growth of the segment. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 43.2% from 2022 to 2031. Factors such as surge in digitalization and increase government initiatives through various digital SME campaigns throughout the world drive the growth of the segment.By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global 5G Security market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. This is due to the ability of 5G security to transform industries globally, such as BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 44.2% during the forecast period. This is because 5G security services reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment.By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifth of the global 5G security market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. Increasing investment in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, big data, and cloud computing to improve businesses drive the growth of the market across North America. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would portray the fastest CAGR of 44.3% during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of connected technology across the province.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-security-market/purchase-options Leading Market PlayersAT&T Inc.Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.IBM CorporationIntel CorporationJuniper Networks Inc.Nokia CorporationPalo Alto NetworksQualcomm IncorporatedTelefonaktiebolaget LM EricssonTrend Micro Inc.The report analyzes these key players in the global 5G Security market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa5933 NE WiToll-Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesHong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-855-550-5975help@alliedmarketresearch.comWeb: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.