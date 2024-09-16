Qubitscube Announces 10% of Strategy Sales Profits to Charitable Foundation

New York, NY, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUBITSCUBE, a leading quantitative trading technology company based in New York, is proud to announce that it will donate 10% of its trading strategy sales profits to a charitable foundation. This move reflects QUBITSCUBE's commitment to not only providing top-tier trading solutions but also giving back to the community.



QUBITSCUBE offers a range of trading strategies, including 4-hour, 12-hour, and 24-hour strategies, which are carefully designed to meet the different needs of investors and help them succeed in dynamic markets. As part of our commitment to social responsibility, we have decided to allocate 10% of sales profits to a charitable foundation. Focused on supporting women and children, as well as fighting malaria in Africa, the foundation aims to make a meaningful impact on global humanitarian efforts.

A QUBITSCUBE spokesperson said: "We understand that true success is not just about financial gains, but also about making a positive contribution to society. Through this donation program, we hope to achieve our goal of helping our clients achieve their investment goals while promoting significant social change."

This donation program marks an important step for QUBITSCUBE in fulfilling its corporate social responsibility. We will continue to monitor the progress of our charitable projects and provide regular updates on our donations to ensure transparency and accountability.

Company: QubitsCube

Website: https://www.qubitscube.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading securities.



Adam Joseph aIstrategy (at) qubitscube.com

Legal Disclaimer:

