Angitia Biopharmaceuticals to Present Data on AGA2118 for Osteoporosis at ASBMR 2024

Abstracts selected for 2 oral presentations and 2 poster presentations, including clinical and preclinical data sets

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for serious musculoskeletal diseases, today announced that data from its ongoing program evaluating AGA2118 for the treatment of osteoporosis will be presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2024 Annual Meeting (ASBMR) September 27-30, 2024, in Toronto, ON, Canada. Preclinical and clinical abstracts for AGA2118 were selected by conference organizers as highlights of the meeting.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: AGA2118, a Bispecific Antibody Neutralizing both Sclerostin and DKK1, Increased Bone Formation, Decreased Bone Resorption, and Led to Rapid BMD Gains in a First in Human, Single- and Multiple-Dose, Placebo-Controlled Randomized Study

Format: Oral Presentation

Session Date and Time: Friday, Sept 27, 2024, 11:00 – 12:15 pm

Abstract Number: 1011

Title: Long-Term Effects of AGA2118, a Bispecific Antibody that Neutralizes Both Sclerostin and DKK1, on Bone Formation and Bone Resorption Markers in Cynomolgus Monkeys

Format: Poster Session

Session Date and Time: Friday, Sept 27, 2024, 5:30 – 7:30 pm; Saturday, Sept 28, 2024, 2:15 – 3:45 pm

Abstract Number: 109

Title: Preclinical and Clinical Pharmacokinetics of AGA2118, A Bispecific Antibody Neutralizing Both Sclerostin and Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), for the Treatment of Osteoporosis

Format: Poster Session

Session Date and Time: Saturday, Sept 28, 2024, 2:15 – 3:45 pm

Abstract Number: 396

Title: AGA2118, a Bispecific Antibody Neutralizing Both Sclerostin and DKK1, Increased Bone Formation and Decreased Bone Resorption, Leading to a Rapid Increase in Bone Mass and Strength in an Ovariectomized Cynomolgus Monkey Model

Format: Oral Presentation

Session Date and Time: Sunday, Sept 29, 2024, 11:15 – 12:30 pm

Abstract Number: 1071

About Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a systemic skeletal disease characterized by low bone mass and microarchitectural deterioration of bone tissue, with a consequent increase in bone fragility and susceptibility to fracture. Osteoporosis has become a global epidemic, especially for older women, due to an aging population and longer life expectancies. Estimates indicate that more than 200 million patients worldwide suffer from osteoporosis.

Although there are a number of approved therapies for osteoporosis, limitations remain regarding the efficacy and/or safety of each of these options. Research also indicates that most severely osteoporotic individuals do not receive a bone-active agent. As a result, a large unmet medical need remains for the development of new osteoporosis therapies.

About AGA2118

AGA2118 is a Sclerostin x DKK1 bispecific antibody in clinical development for the treatment of osteoporosis. Sclerostin and DKK1 are two critical, negative regulators of WNT signaling in osteoblasts and bone metabolism. By targeting both proteins, AGA2118 is thought to prevent compensatory increase of either agent, aiming to improve magnitude of bone mineral density gains in osteoporotic patients. Angitia wholly owns the bispecific antibody.

About Angitia Biopharmaceuticals

Angitia Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for serious musculoskeletal diseases. Angitia is currently studying 3 biologic product candidates in the clinic for the treatment of osteoporosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), and spinal fusion. Leveraging the team's extensive experience and scientific acumen in novel drug development, Angitia is committed to providing groundbreaking therapies to satisfy key unmet medical needs.

Learn more at www.angitiabio.com.

