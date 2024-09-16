Wabash Honored as One of America's Most Admired Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced it was honored among Newsweek’s inaugural list of “America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2025,” reaffirming the company’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and innovative workplace, recognized by employees and industry peers alike.



Wabash earned a rating of four-and-a-half out of five stars and stands among only two heavy duty vehicle manufacturers featured on the list. It is also one of five Indiana-based companies out of 400 total companies to make the list, showcasing its leadership not only in the commercial transportation and logistics sector but also as a key employer in the state.

“We are incredibly proud to be named one of America’s Most Admired Workplaces,” said Chief Administrative Officer Kristin Glazner. “At Wabash, we continuously strive to build a workplace that champions innovation, growth and a supportive culture where every employee can thrive. This recognition is a testament to the strength of our people and the strides we’ve made together.”

Newsweek and data research firm Plant-A Insights compiled the “America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2025” list based on a survey of more than 250,000 U.S. employees across various industries and more than 1.5 million company reviews. The survey evaluated key factors including corporate culture, work-life balance, and career advancement opportunities, with more than 168,000 respondents identifying their preferred employers.

This accolade follows other notable third-party recognitions of Wabash’s performance and people-first culture over the past year, including being named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024, USA Today’s Climate Leaders 2024, Forbes’ Best Small-Cap Companies 2024, and receiving two Plant Safety Awards from the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association.

“As we continue to innovate in the transportation, logistics and distribution industries,” Glazner added, “we remain committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment, grounded in respect for people, knowing that true success is built on the well-being and engagement of our team members.”

Newsweek’s America’s Most Admired Workplaces list is available at newsweek.com/rankings.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

