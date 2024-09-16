Stardust Power Names Johanna Gonzalez as Director of Investor Relations and Communications

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that Johanna Gonzalez has been named Director of Investor Relations and Communications, effective September 3.



In her role, Gonzalez will focus on strengthening Stardust Power’s investor relations strategy, in addition to managing the communications processes and exchanges with stakeholders, analysts and the broader investment community.

“I am excited to welcome Johanna to Stardust Power to further enhance and expand our engagement with investors,” said Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO. “She brings exceptional capital markets experience having led communications and investor relations programs for a variety of public and private companies and has a well-respected track record of fostering meaningful relationships with the financial and investor community.

“I’m grateful to join Stardust Power and contribute to such a pivotal mission in the US energy transition,” said Gonzalez. “The innovative work Stardust Power is doing in the lithium industry is not only essential but also vital to securing the United States’ energy future. I look forward to working with the team and leveraging my experience and skill set, and executing on the company’s strategy as a public company.” Johanna joins William Tates, who also works on the investor relations team.

Gonzalez has more than 15 years of global investor relations and communications experience. Previously, she was a Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at irlabs, an international investor relations agency, where she managed a portfolio of the agency’s largest clients across various industries. Before that, Gonzalez held a variety of in-house, agency and private consulting positions, including serving for five years as Director of Investor Relations and Communications at Bristol Capital, a leading Canadian IR agency, as well as holding operational, finance and analyst positions at Digicel Group, a mobile telecommunications company operating across the Pan Caribbean, Central America and Pacific region.

Gonzalez holds a Bachelor of Commerce with majors in Accounting, Taxation and Auditing from the University of South Africa, and an MBA from the University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. She also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations and Communications from Seneca.

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to supply the electric vehicle (EV) industry and bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium. The company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.”

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com

Stardust Power Contacts

For Investors:

Johanna Gonzalez

investor.relations@stardust-power.com

For Media:

Michael Thompson

media@stardust-power.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “forecasted,” “projected,” “potential,” “seem,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or otherwise indicate statements that are not of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability of Stardust Power to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Stardust Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Stardust Power; risks related to the price of Stardust Power’s securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Stardust Power plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Stardust Power’s business and changes in the combined capital structure; and risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Stockholders and prospective investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Stardust Power from time to time with the SEC.

Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stardust Power. Stardust Power expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Stardust Power with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e696adc0-433d-48dc-82ab-12d04b1fe717

Johanna Gonzalez Johanna Gonzalez, Director of Investor Relations and Communications

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.