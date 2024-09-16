Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum on September 19, 2024

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the “Company" or “Unicycive”), today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present a corporate update at the Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in clinical development for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

