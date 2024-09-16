Tidal Financial Group Unveils “The ETF Masters” Brand, Cementing Market Leadership Amid Record Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group , the premier provider of full-stack ETF services, today announced the launch of its new brand identity as “The ETF Masters,” driving innovation in launching, managing, and growing ETFs in today’s competitive ETF market. This rebrand underscores Tidal’s continued leadership in the ETF space as the firm celebrates a significant milestone:— reaching 50 ETF launches in 2024 , more than any other U.S. white-label provider year-to-date.



Founded in 2012 by ETF industry veterans, as of Sept 1st Tidal managed over $19 billion in ETF assets across 172 funds, supporting 62 sponsors and issuers. With a singular focus on ETFs, Tidal has spent the past decade working to redefine partnership in the ETF ecosystem, collaborating closely with issuers at every stage of the ETF lifecycle.

“Tidal Financial Group has always been at the forefront of ETF innovation, and our new identity as ‘The ETF Masters’ reflects our experience and unwavering commitment to excellence and leadership in the industry,” said Guillermo Trias, CEO and Co-Founder of Tidal Financial Group. “We’ve earned our stripes by consistently focusing on delivering results for our clients, and this brand evolution signals our dedication to setting new industry standards as we continue to serve, grow, and innovate.”

Tidal Financial Group’s holistic approach to ETF growth goes beyond traditional services. The firm’s unique full-stack offering provides clients with everything from strategic guidance and compliance support to administration, trading, marketing, and access to a network of industry leaders. This comprehensive approach ensures that Tidal clients are supported as they launch, manage and grow an ETF.

A key differentiator for Tidal is its Smart Growth Program, an exclusive service that enhances marketing and sales efforts—something no other competitor provides. This program, combined with Tidal’s deep industry knowledge and commitment to transparency, empowers clients to navigate the complexities of the ETF market with confidence.

With over 300 years of combined experience in the ETF industry, Tidal’s team brings unmatched expertise and passion to every partnership. Over the last 12 years, the firm has honed its approach through navigating market challenges and delivering successful outcomes for its clients. Tidal’s mastery is not just about longevity; it’s about continuous innovation and the ability to execute sophisticated strategies that others might avoid.

“We are more than just service providers; we are partners in our clients’ success,” added Trias. “As ‘The ETF Masters’ we are committed to doing the hard work for our clients and sharing the expertise of our entire team. We look forward to continuing to lead the way in ETF innovation and helping our clients achieve their goals.”

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Financial Group set out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, managed, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring clients’ ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation and is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to effectively launch ETFs and optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. As of September 1, 2024, Tidal managed 172 funds with over $19 billion in AUM.

For more information, visit Tidal Financial Group .

Media contact:

Gregory FCA for Tidal Financial Group

tidal@gregoryfca.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.