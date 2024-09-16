Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Third Quarter of 2024

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The regular quarterly dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2024.



About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform which has offices in Miami, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois and has deployed over $2.2 billion in credit and equity investments to date.

Contact:

Tripp Sullivan

SCR Partners

IR@REFI.reit

