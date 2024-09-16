Massive Bio Launches Patient Connect to Personalize Access to Cancer Clinical Trials Globally

Patient Connect Cancer Clinical Trials

BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Bio, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for cancer clinical trial enrollment, has announced the launch of Patient Connect, an innovative and free portal designed to help cancer patients navigate their clinical trial journey across the globe.Massive Bio Patient Connect empowers patients and simplifies their search for the right clinical trial, in the language of their choice. By providing consented access to their medical records, patients enable an in-depth analysis using Massive Bio’s AI-powered multi-trial matching system, allowing them to identify the best clinical trial options based on their specific diagnosis, biomarkers, treatment history and geographic location. This approach is designed to expand access to treatment possibilities, regardless of financial or geographical constraints. Patients can also download their personalized clinical trial matching reports and share their results with their physicians and loved ones, enabling them to make better informed decisions about their cancer care.Simply by signing up, Patient Connect now allows over 132,000 patients on-boarded by Massive Bio to access their own personal matching results for nearly 16,000 cancer trials. To date, Massive Bio has successfully matched patients to over 33,000 clinical trial sites, demonstrating the scalability of their cutting-edge AI platform. And, in a recent publication at ASCO 2024, Massive Bio in collaboration with the Precision Cancer Consortium showed that their unique multi-trial matching approach results in up to 12-fold increase in patient eligibility for a clinical trial.Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Massive Bio stated that, “Patient Connect redefines how patients engage with clinical trials, offering them a lifeline to new treatment possibilities and hope for better outcomes."In addition to technological solutions, Massive Bio offers personalized support through its concierge services. Once referred, Massive Bio’s patient relations coordinators, MDs and oncology nurses work closely with patients to answer their questions, provide guidance, and assist in the final steps of the enrollment process, including referral to a site, resolution of logistical issues, and understanding their financial assistance needs. This ensures a smooth transition from referral to trial participation, addressing any concerns and logistical issues that may arise.“Patient Connect empowers people to intuitively navigate the clinical trial enrollment process, keeping patients connected to their physicians and loved ones throughout their personal journey,” said Oz Hüner, Chief Product Officer of Massive Bio.Engaging with oncologists and hematologists is as important as patient engagement. Using Massive Bio Clinical Network, treating physicians are able to review their patient’s pre-screening results and easily start and monitor their patient’s enrolment process. Massive Bio uniquely combines patient and provider engagement to increase clinical trial enrolment globally, a first in the industry.To learn more about Massive Bio Patient Connect, please visit www.massivebio.com/patient-connect . Physicians interested in Massive Bio Clinical Network may learn more and register by visiting www.massivebio.com/clinical-network About Massive Bio:Massive Bio’s vision is to transform the entire pharmaceutical value chain with disruptive solutions that enhance the ecosystem from drug development to commercialization. As a unique AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio addresses all friction points in the end-to-end patient journey, facilitating patient access to advanced treatment options and optimizing drug clinical trials and commercialization for pharmaceutical companies. Committed to breaking down barriers and enhancing equitable access to clinical trials, Massive Bio fosters value-based oncology decisions and facilitates data-driven cancer treatment. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio has served over four dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks. It is a founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participates in the Cancer Moonshot White House initiative. Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute through an SBIR contract. Today, Massive Bio has a global presence with over 100 employees across 17 countries. For further details, please visit our website www.massivebio.com and connect with us on our social media channels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.