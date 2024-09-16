Executive and Leadership Coach Diane Kelly to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane Kelly DNP, MBA, RN, CENP, a renowned healthcare professional and business strategist of over 20 years, announces the launch of her comprehensive transformational executive and leadership coaching services focused on working with individuals seeking to develop professionally and or personally. Transformational professional coaching is particularly beneficial when you are facing significant life or career transitions, leaders looking to inspire and motivate others or seeking to make profound, meaningful changes in your life.

Diane Kelly understands the foundation of transformational coaching is about learning to become you in the future: who you want to be, and doing what you are called to do. Her coaching philosophy empowers clients to build and lead robust, dynamic teams capable of driving cultural change to surpass quality, service, and financial goals. With a focus on developing emerging leaders, Diane’s coaching unlocks untapped sources of imagination, productivity, and leadership.

“One of my goals is to explore compassionate, conscious leadership. Encourage professionals to talk about and consider compassion as a key attribute as a leadership style ,” says Diane Kelly. “For more kind and compassionate settings, leaders and staff need to work together. For many of the nurse leaders I have been privileged to work with, compassion comes naturally; but challenges in the system remain. The importance of leading with compassion and kindness is paramount—and not everyone has the ability or the opportunity to learn that and understand this in very competitive environments.”

Diane’s approach to coaching encourages clients to be open to new possibilities and perspectives. Often, people already have a sense of what they need, but the essence of transformational coaching lies in exploring and embracing what they might not have considered.

A talented coach brings an unbiased, fresh perspective, challenges the status quo and is goal-oriented. “Whether my client aspires to secure a new role, achieve a promotion, or make personal improvements, my approach to coaching offers valuable insights and support,” shares Diane.

Differentiating Mentorship, Sponsorship, and Coaching

Understanding the distinctions between mentorship, sponsorship, and coaching is crucial for anyone serious about professional growth.

Mentorship is a relationship where a more experienced person (mentor) educates a less experienced person (mentee) in mutual learning to grow skills. Sponsorship involves a senior person (sponsor) and a junior person (protégé) mutually interested in advancing their careers, while Coaching is a partnership focused on transforming learning into actionable insights, with the coach focusing on the client’s personal and professional development.

Compassionate Leadership: Nurturing Care and Motivation

A unique area of Diane Kelly’s interest is fostering compassionate workplaces, particularly within nursing leadership. Through her engagements with nurse leaders, Diane emphasizes that creating a kind and compassionate workplace requires collaborative efforts between leaders and staff.

“What’s interesting about this is to have a more kind and compassionate workplace, leaders and staff need to work together toward making a change. It comes naturally for many of the nurse leaders I have been privileged to work with, but there are challenges, and that is where we work together,” explains Diane.

Compassionate leadership focuses on building strong relationships through careful listening, understanding, empathizing with, and supporting others. Diane believes that such leadership can make those being led feel valued, respected, and cared for, empowering them to reach their potential and deliver their best work.

Diane elaborates, “People decide to enter a career in healthcare because they are compassionate. The problem is that the environment is making it harder to feel compassion—but compassion starts with each of us, and that’s why coaching from a thoughtful and sympathetic leadership space is my passion. I know people are good and compassionate—we have to just get back to finding ways to bring compassion and understanding into our everyday lives.”

Diane understands the importance of belonging and ceremony. “As president of a Greenwich Hospital and chief nurse executive for Yale New Haven Health System, I have the privilege of working closely with our nursing departments. COVID taught us many things beyond the science of what is needed to care for our patients – but also what is needed to care for one another. During that time we took the time to listen and ask one another what is needed for our staff to help cope with the stress and anxiety that so many were facing on a day-to-day basis. A couple of things emerged or perhaps became a bit more mainstream –holding spiritual support during the work day, having a didactic spirituality education for staff along with specific practices in the work environment such as holding Blessing of the Hands ceremonies, which comes from the nurse theorist Jean Watson. She recommends that we come together for spiritual ceremonies that are spiritual rather than religious to honor the sacred things we do with our patients.

According to West. (2021), compelling evidence suggests that compassionate leadership leads to more engaged and motivated staff, ultimately enhancing everyone’s well-being, resulting in high-quality care. Diane Kelly’s coaching integrates these principles into her approach, demonstrating a commitment to not just leadership but compassionate, effective leadership.

Why Choose Diane Kelly as Your Executive / Leadership Coach?

• Expertise: With a robust background in healthcare and business, Diane offers a unique blend of skills and experiences. She brings successful experience in many levels of leadership from management to the C-Suit.

• Passion for Development: Her primary passion lies in nurturing emerging leaders to focus on what inspires them and how this can translate into successful leadership

• Proven Strategies: Diane employs evidence-based strategies that align compassionate leadership with organizational success.

• Individualized Approach: Personalized coaching tailored to meet the unique needs and goals of each client.

Diane Kelly is an accomplished healthcare professional and leadership coach with extensive experience in leadership, team development, and organizational transformation. Armed with a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), a Master of Business Administration (MBA), and several notable certifications including being certified by the Internation Coaching Federation ( ICF), Diane is well-equipped to guide individuals and teams toward achieving excellence.

Close Up Radio will feature Diane Kelly DNP, MBA, RN, CENP in an interview with Jim Master on Wednesday, September 18th at 9am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Diane Kelly, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/dianepkelly

