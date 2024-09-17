Oakland Partners Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Moshe Sidon as Head of Israel

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakland Partners, a leading investment banking firm headquarters in London, is pleased to announce the appointment of Moshe Sidon as Partner and Head of Israel effective July 2024. Mr. Sidon brings over two decades of experience in cybersecurity and homeland security to the firm.

In his new role, Mr. Sidon will lead Oakland Partners' operations in Israel, focusing on cybersecurity and homeland security (HLS) sectors. His extensive background and proven history in these fields will significantly enhance the firm's expertise and capabilities in these critical areas.

Before joining Oakland Partners, Mr. Sidon held several key positions in the cybersecurity industry. Most recently, he served as EMEA Channels Leader at Morphisec, an Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) endpoint threat prevention solution provider. Mr. Sidon’s prior roles included Head of Financial Fraud Prevention Business in Europe at Kaspersky Labs and various positions with BAZAK International Affairs & Spider Digital in Singapore, where he focused on homeland security.

Moshe will represent Oakland Partners at the upcoming Tech Tour Defence event in Tallinn on 3rd and 4th of October, marking his first official engagement with the firm.

ABOUT OAKLAND PARTNERS:

Oakland Partners offers a comprehensive range of Investment Banking Services, including Mergers and Acquisitions, Private Placements, Debt Financing, and Strategic Advisory.

With a history spanning 24 years, the firm’s team has advised companies, venture capital firms, private equity firms, Banks, and Governments. The firm’s success is reflected in over $11 billion in cumulative transactions involving its Team members.

Oakland Partners has offices and presence in London, Paris, Luxemburg, Barcelona, Kiev, Tel-Aviv, and Singapore, Oakland Partners continues to expand its global reach and expertise.

