New Music Alert Rites from American alt / prog rockers nraakors

Nraakors New Single Rites Rites Out Now

Track Title: Rites Genre: Electronica Launch Date: 1st September 2024 ISRC Code: USDY42192143

IOWA, IA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "...any man's death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind, and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee."You won't find these words from John Donne's Meditations in the new Nraakors Project song Rites from their debut album HOPPEL POPPEL, for the simple reason that the song is purely instrumental. But it is a tone poem which conveys the same sentiment, the same profound meaning, that we are all connected in life as we are in death. This is captured by the brilliant, powerful dance performed by Todd Rhoads for the accompanying video. His solo routine is a celebration of the grace and beauty of living, and how we rise from the Earth, move through the years, then close in a quiet, reflective return to ground. It is a passage, a rite, we all share.This moody meditation is performed by James Kasper on synthesizer and Joseph Norman on live electronics, but it feels like it is drawn from generations of church bells and religious gongs, ringing chimes and singing bowls. Although it is brief – a scant two and a half minutes – the ritual can transport you to another place. A more connected place. Perhaps a better place.The Nraakors Project is an ensemble space created by Jim Kasper, Joseph Norman, and Gigi Macabre. It is designed to allow innovative collaborations by different artists and performers, brought together to share their creative visions. Their YouTube channel has Rites and other videos from their album HOPPEL POPPEL.Contact nraakors at nraakors@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Rites from the album Hoppel Poppel by nraakors

