MEDSIR presents new studies at ESMO that advance treatment of patients with poor prognosis cancers

BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • MEDSIR together with Oncoclinicas & Co., leads independent clinical research at the largest European congress of medical oncology, with the presentation of 12 studies, marking a new scientific milestone for the company.

• The ABIGAIL study stands out for its innovative strategy, evaluating the combination of abemaciclib with endocrine therapy as an alternative treatment without chemotherapy in first-line HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with poor prognosis criteria. The PECATI study, focused on patients with advanced thymic tumors, a rare type of cancer, has demonstrated an 88% rate of progression-freedisease in the first 5 months.

• The company hosted MEDTalks, a satellite symposium dedicated to advancing brain metastasis research, addressing a critical unmet need in solid tumors such as lung, breast, and skin cancers.

MEDSIR, a leading company dedicated to promoting independent clinical research in oncology internationally and part of Oncoclinicas & Co, the largest oncology treatment group in Latin America with significant strength in the clinical and outpatient setting, showcased its groundbreaking research at this year's European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), held in Barcelona, presenting 12 new studies addressing different types of cancer.

The studies presented by MEDSIR reflect its pivotal approach and commitment to innovation in personalized treatments, highlighting advances in prostate (ZZFIRST study), breast (ABIGAIL), thymic (PECATI) and lung (I3Lung.) cancers. Among these, the I3Lung study, funded by the European Union, integrates artificial intelligence models to optimize individualized treatments, reaffirming MEDSIR's commitment to cutting-edge research. These studies underscore the strong commitment to significantly expand therapeutic options for patients facing complex and difficult-to-treat cancers.

Among the most relevant studies is ABIGAIL, in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer and poor prognosis criteria. Its objective is to provide consistent evidence that the treatment strategy with abemaciclib (a CDK4/6 inhibitor) in combination with endocrine therapy as first-line treatment in advanced breast cancer is not inferior to paclitaxel (the standard chemotherapy commonly used in this type of patient) in terms of overall response rate and safety during the first 12 weeks. The aim of this study is to provide hope to patients by offering a chemotherapy-free treatment option. The overall response rate at 12 weeks was markedly better in the group treated with the combination of abemaciclib and endocrine therapy (59%) compared to the group receiving chemotherapy (40%).

“The data from the ABIGAIL study are a crucial step forward for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. The possibility of offering a chemotherapy-free alternative not only improves quality of life, but also offers new perspectives for these patients with poor prognostic criteria. This study reinforces our commitment to finding more effective and less aggressive therapeutic solutions for those who need it most,” adds Dr. Juan de la Haba, principal investigator of the study and oncologist at the Reina Sofia University Hospital in Córdoba (Spain).

Another highlight of the congress was the oral presentation of the PECATI study, aimed at patients with thymic tumors, a rare disease that includes thymomas and thymic carcinomas. To date, there have been no standard treatments for metastatic thymic carcinomas beyond chemotherapy, and therapeutic advances in this field have been scarce due to the low prevalence of the disease. The study, an international initiative conducted in 10 hospitals in Spain, Italy and France, evaluated the efficacy of combining two drugs, lenvatinib and pembrolizumab (immunotherapy treatment), in patients with advanced and previously treated thymic tumors. The results were positive, as 88% of the patients had no disease progression during the first 5 months of treatment, and in more than half of the patients (62%) the disease had not progressed at 12 months after the start of treatment.

These findings highlight the potential efficacy of this combination therapy and could be considered a future gold standard treatment for this pathology. “These results are truly promising. Thanks to research, we are opening up new therapeutic possibilities that make a difference in patients' lives. While research is essential to improve treatments in any type of cancer, it becomes even more relevant in rare tumors such as thymomas, where treatment options are more limited,” says Dr. Jordi Remon, principal investigator of the study and medical oncologist at the Institut Gustave Roussy in Paris, France.

These positive results not only reflect a significant advance in the treatment of patients with limited therapeutic options, but also consolidate the importance of innovation and the integration of new treatments in the optimization of therapeutic regimens. MEDSIR is thus positioned at the forefront of oncology research, pushing the frontier of scientific knowledge towards new therapeutic possibilities.

Advancing research in the area of brain metastases

In addition, the company led a symposium on brain metastasis (September 14th), which addressed the essential role of Investigator-Initiated Trials (IITs) and pharmaceutical industry-sponsored trials in revolutionizing our understanding and treatment strategies for one of the biggest challenges, brain metastasis. This remains a critical unmet need, particularly in solid tumors such as lung, breast, and skin cancers.

As a tough challenge in oncology, brain metastasis requires innovative solutions and collaborative efforts. The event, named MEDTalks, featured chairs like Prof. Antonio Llombart, MEDSIR Senior Scientific Lead, and Prof. Mathias Preusser, Head of the Clinical Division of Oncology at the Medical University of Vienna.

During a 360° overview of the biology, pathology, and development of brain metastases, along with recent advancements in systemic management, speakers focused on groundbreaking new drugs, such as Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and radio-ligands, delving into the emerging field and potential of theranostics in oncology.

