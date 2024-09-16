Ophthalmic Devices Market is Forecast to Reach USD 69.2 Billion by 2031 from USD 44.3 Billion in 2022 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is projected to experience significant growth, with its market value expected to rise from 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟒.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔𝟗.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. This robust expansion, at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, is driven by advancements in ophthalmic technology, an aging population, and increasing cases of vision-related disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration.
Ophthalmic devices, which include diagnostic, surgical, and vision correction instruments, are seeing growing demand globally as healthcare providers increasingly focus on improving eye care services and outcomes. Innovations in minimally invasive surgeries and the development of advanced diagnostic tools are further propelling the market. In addition, rising awareness about the importance of routine eye check-ups, coupled with government initiatives to combat preventable blindness, are expected to contribute to market growth.
Key market players are focusing on research and development to launch cutting-edge products, while partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are fostering a competitive landscape. As the global population ages and the prevalence of chronic eye conditions increases, the ophthalmic devices market is poised to play a crucial role in enhancing the quality of eye care worldwide.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:
• Alcon
• Bausch + Lomb
• Canon Inc.
• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
• Clearlab SG PTE, Ltd.
• EssilorLuxottica SA
• Glaukos Corporation
• Haag-Streit Holding
• HEINE Optotechnik
• Hoya Corporation
• Johnson & Johnson Vision
• Lumenis
• Luneau Technology Group
• Neo Vision
• Nidek Co. Ltd.
• OcuLentis
• STAAR Surgical Company
• Topcon Corporation
• Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
• Marco
• Kowa Optimed. Inc.
• Oculus Inc.
• Reichert, Inc.
• Beye, LLC(Keeler)
• CSO srl
• Takagi
• Rexxam
• Inami
• Welch Allyn
• Huvitz
• Plusoptix
• Tomey
• Volk
• Ellex Medical Laser Limited
• Iridex Corp.
• Other Prominent players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Vision Care Products
• Surgical Devices
• Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞
• Spectacles
• Contact Lenses
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
• Cataract Surgical Devices
• Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices
• Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices
• Refractive Surgical Devices
• Glaucoma Surgical Devices
• Ophthalmic Microscopes
• Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 & 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
• Ophthalmoscopes
• Chart Projectors
• Corneal Topography Systems
• Fundus Cameras
• Lensometers
• Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems
• Autorefractors & Keratometers
• Optical Biometry Systems
• Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners
• Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers
• Phoropters
• Retinoscopes
• Slit Lamps
• Specular Microscopes
• Tonometers
• Wavefront aberrometers
• Indirect Ophthalmic Lens
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Consumers
• Hospitals
• Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• Other End Users
