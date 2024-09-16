S64 Appoints Gaurav Katyal as Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S64, the leading alternatives fintech and solutions partner to the wealth management industry, has today announced the appointment of Gaurav Katyal as Chief Operating Officer – Asia Pacific. His appointment strengthens S64’s executive team as the firm continues to expand its presence in the APAC region.



Based in Singapore, Gaurav will be responsible for leading S64’s corporate functions across the Asia Pacific region, where the firm is also present in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Thailand. Gaurav will play a crucial role in driving the execution of the firm’s key strategic priorities across client services, technology innovation, and product manufacturing solutions.

With over 28 years of financial services experience including 22 years at Deutsche Bank where he latterly served as Head of Frontier Markets, Gaurav’s extensive Asia Pacific local markets expertise and insight will be of great benefit to S64’s expanding business.

Tarun Nagpal, CEO of S64, commented: “I am pleased to welcome Gaurav to the team. His extensive industry experience will be vital in helping drive execution across our expanding APAC business.”

Andy Gent, Global COO of S64, said: “Gaurav is a fantastic addition to S64’s leadership team, bringing significant operational expertise and local market knowledge, both of which are critical to driving our ambitious growth plan in the region.”

Gaurav Katyal, APAC COO of S64, added: “I am excited to be joining such a high calibre team of industry experts and look forward to helping drive the execution of S64’s key strategic priorities in this rapidly evolving region.”

About S64

S64 is a leading global alternatives solutions business bridging the opportunity in private markets. It works with the world’s first-class asset managers and private banks across private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure and impact to develop innovative solutions for private banks and wealth managers.

S64’s innovative technology platform offers the full lifecycle management of alternative assets — from structuring and onboarding to financing, as well as secondary market capabilities.

Its team draws on an award-winning legacy in fund and product solutions, digital innovation and international distribution, having pioneered alternative investment platforms for over a decade.

