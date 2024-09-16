PHILIPPINES, September 16 - Press Release

September 16, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON BRP TERESA MAGBANUA PULLOUT We must address the logistical requirements of the Philippine Coast Guard to fully support their mission and assist in upholding our nation's territorial integrity. This is particularly crucial given the challenges they have encountered, as exemplified by the case of BRP Teresa Magbanua. Increasing budgetary support is essential to ensure that all deployed vessels receive adequate provisions and regular maintenance to sustain seaworthiness. This includes providing essential medical and welfare support for the crew and investing in technologies and equipment that enable our vessels to operate effectively in adverse weather conditions. Nararapat na bigyan natin ang kaukulang suporta ang PCG na hindi natitinag ang propesyonalismo at pagiging matatag na puwersa sa pagtatanggol sa ating maritime territories at pagprotekta sa ating pambansang interes. By allocating the necessary budgetary resources, we can uphold the PCG's role as a formidable force in defending our maritime territories and protecting our national interests.

