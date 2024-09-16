Luyao x National Palace Museum by Shih Ting Ling Wins Silver in A' Toy, Game and Hobby Industry Awards

Luyao x National Palace Museum

Shih Ting Ling's Innovative Toy Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury Panel

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of toy design, has announced Shih Ting Ling 's "Luyao x National Palace Museum" as the Silver winner in the Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the toy industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that showcases innovation and creativity.The Luyao x National Palace Museum toy design holds relevance for the toy industry and its customers by seamlessly integrating traditional artifacts with contemporary character design. This fusion not only preserves cultural legacy but also stimulates discourse on global issues such as autism awareness and environmental sustainability. The design aligns with current trends and needs within the industry, offering a fresh perspective that combines artistry with societal dialogues.What sets the Luyao x National Palace Museum design apart is its harmonious blend of art and reality. The series incorporates jadeite cabbage and blue and white porcelain artifacts using PU resin and PVC enamel, creating unique representations that embody vulnerability and promote empathetic understanding. The innovative approach of integrating classical culture within modern society results in a visually stunning and thought-provoking toy collection.Winning the A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Award serves as a catalyst for future projects and directions within Shih Ting Ling's brand. This recognition fosters further innovation and exploration, motivating the design team to continue striving for excellence. The award not only validates the merits of the Luyao x National Palace Museum design but also inspires the brand to push boundaries and contribute to the advancement of the toy industry.Project MembersChief Designer Shih Ting Ling led the project, with designers Zih Xuan Jiang and Yun Ju Tseng contributing to the creative process and realization of the Luyao x National Palace Museum toy collection.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Shih Ting LingShih Ting Ling, hailing from Taiwan, is a talented designer associated with Luyao Design. With a deep conviction that each toy encapsulates a narrative mirroring art, history, and culture, Shih Ting Ling contributes to the radiant charm of Taiwanese designer toys, both domestically and internationally.About Luyao DesignAs a cradle of Taiwanese designer toys, Luyao Design gracefully assumes the dual role of creator and promoter, highlighting the radiant charm of these playthings, both domestically and internationally. By integrating design creativity, artistic aesthetics, historical elements, and societal themes into each creation, Luyao Design manifests as a cultural platform that transmits creativity and emotions, stirring cultural identity and evoking nostalgia while celebrating the beauty of everyday life.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design category. The award acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's skill and understanding. Silver A' Design Award recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where entries are evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, toy industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award aims to celebrate designs that make a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life and contribute to raising industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award invites a wide range of participants, including designers, agencies, brands, and manufacturers, to showcase their creativity and receive global recognition. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative products that positively impact society. Interested parties may explore the A' Design Awards , view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://toydesignaward.com

